Air Canada Launches Fast, Frequent City Shuttle Between Downtown Montréal and Montréal-Trudeau Airport

37 daily frequencies provide direct connection to Air Canada’s extensive global network

New service uses dedicated high-occupancy vehicle lanes and private airport entrance, making it faster than driving

Children under 15 ride Air Canada City Shuttle free with an accompanying adult

Book now at montreal.landline.com



MONTRÉAL, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada today announces the launch of the Air Canada City Shuttle, an expansion of its multi-modal partnership with The Landline Company. Beginning today, this new service will provide a fast, frequent and direct motorcoach connection for Air Canada customers between the Palais des congrès de Montréal and Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) for $9 one way, plus applicable taxes.

The Air Canada City Shuttle is designed to provide more predictable travel times between downtown Montréal and YUL. Using the highway's dedicated high-occupancy vehicle lane and a private airport entrance helps ensure a faster ride, which could save customers up to 25 minutes at peak times compared to airport access roads.





“The Air Canada City Shuttle gives our customers a faster, more predictable way to travel between downtown Montréal and the airport,” said Ranbir Singh, Director, Regional Airlines and Markets, at Air Canada. “Our customers can now bypass traffic and avoid waiting in taxi lines. By combining frequent downtown service and faster, more direct access to YUL, we are making it easier for them to connect to Air Canada’s global network.”

“Getting to the airport is often the most stressful part of the trip for many travellers, and it shouldn't be,” said Nick Johnson, Vice President, Commercial, The Landline Company. “The service helps reduce congestion on airport access roads while making air travel more convenient for convention attendees, business travellers and visitors in downtown Montréal.”

“This represents a major new added-value service for convention-goers, but also for tourists and Montrealers in general,” said Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO, Palais des congrès de Montréal. “The Palais’ strategic location in the heart of downtown and the city’s hotel network makes it a natural anchor point for this initiative aimed at facilitating the commutes of thousands of visitors. We are pleased to be doing this in tandem with Air Canada, a longstanding partner that shares our commitment to fostering sustainable mobility and bolstering Montréal’s brand as a business and tourism destination.”

“With the summer season officially beginning, ADM Aéroports de Montréal wishes to commend its partner Air Canada for the introduction of this new shuttle service linking YUL Montréal–Trudeau Airport to the Montréal convention centre. Pending the commissioning of the REM station and new drop-off areas, which will help address congestion at the airport, this initiative will provide passengers with an additional transportation option that will be simple, fast, and integrated into their travel experience,” said Jerome Conraud, Vice-President, Strategy, Planning, and Sustainability at ADM.

How It Works

The Air Canada City Shuttle will operate 37 daily frequencies, timed to connect customers to Air Canada’s extensive global network.

Departing downtown: Customers begin their journey at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, where they can relax in a dedicated waiting area before boarding a premium motorcoach. Upon arrival at the airport, customers proceed directly to check-in and bag drop, then to security. Departures run every 15 minutes at peak hours, from 4:45 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., and every 30 minutes thereafter until 9:00 p.m.

From Montréal-Trudeau: Customers arriving at the airport should collect their baggage, then proceed to the Departures level, Door 7, where the Air Canada City Shuttle picks up curbside. Customers can pre-book a trip or board at the airport, subject to availability. Departures run every 15 minutes from 5:15 a.m. to 6:45 a.m., and every 30 minutes thereafter until the final departure at 10:00 p.m.

In the event of a shuttle delay, Air Canada customers with a connection time of at least 95 minutes will be offered complimentary flight rebooking options, subject to availability.

Premium Onboard Experience

The Prevost motorcoaches used for this service are made in Quebec and provide a premium experience, with 48 spacious, reclining leather seats with extra legroom. The service is operated by Quebec-based Autobus Galland. Coaches are equipped with power outlets and an onboard lavatory. Customers requiring assistance with boarding a wheelchair or other mobility aid should contact The Landline Company in advance of travel to arrange accommodations at montreal.landline.com/assistance.

Bookings for the Air Canada City Shuttle are open now and the daily schedule is available at montreal.landline.com.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, excursions, and a variety of activities and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC).

About The Landline Company

The biggest airlines in the world trust Landline to power their first and last mile connectivity. Through premium multi-modal transportation, Landline brings core airport services closer to where people live, creating new front doors to over stressed airports. Its industry-first platform lets airlines add dynamic new access points through the affordability and reach of ground transportation, without sacrificing quality or customer experience.

Landline operates across North America on behalf of Air Canada and other major North American airlines, and has served more than one million passengers to date. With more than 225 daily departures, Landline is transforming the airport from a single location into a distributed network connected directly to the communities it serves. Visit landlineco.com for more information.

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