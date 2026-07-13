Freedom Holding Corp. Announces Completion of US$300 Million Ordinary Share Offering





NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FRHC), an international financial technology group, today announced that aggregate gross proceeds from its offering of ordinary shares were US$300 million. In the offering, the company sold 2,374,356 ordinary shares, at a price of approximately US$126.35 per share.

Freedom Holding Corp. plans to use the proceeds to support its continued expansion and international investment program.

“The proceeds from this offering will support the development of our ecosystem in international markets,” said Timur Turlov, founder and chief executive officer of Freedom Holding Corp. “I believe the ecosystem our team has built in Kazakhstan can be competitive not only in these markets, but also in the United States, where we intend to introduce it in due course,” he added.

Freedom is developing a unified digital ecosystem that brings together banking, brokerage, insurance, and lifestyle services. At the core of this model is the Freedom SuperApp, which provides access to financial products, payments, insurance, investments, ticketing, travel, and e-commerce services.

International Expansion

International growth is a key element of Freedom’s strategy. The company plans to develop digital financial services in Europe by drawing on its experience in building an integrated financial ecosystem in Kazakhstan.

Earlier in June 2026, Freedom Holding Corp. applied for a banking license in France. The company has also stated that it aims to attract 50 million new clients in Europe.

Freedom Finansal Hizmetler A.Ş., a subsidiary of Freedom, recently received approval from Türkiye’s Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency to acquire a 99.32% stake in Turkish Bank A.Ş. The approval marks a key regulatory step toward completing the transaction. Upon completion, Turkish Bank would provide Freedom with an established banking platform from which to develop financial services in the country.

In November 2025, Freedom Holding Corp. received approval to open a bank in Georgia, further expanding the geographic reach of its financial ecosystem.

The company views Kazakhstan as the foundation for developing and refining its digital model for international markets. In 2025, Freedom’s ecosystem-building case was included in the MBA program at Stanford Graduate School of Business. The case became part of the school’s educational library and was prepared for use by students, faculty, and participants in international business programs.

Business and Financial Performance

As of March 31, 2026, Freedom’s ecosystem served more than 14 million customers across its banking, brokerage, insurance, lifestyle, and other business lines. The Freedom SuperApp had more than 5.2 million registered users.

The number of brokerage clients increased by 26%, from 683,000 to 858,000, while banking clients grew by approximately 100%, from 2.52 million to 5.03 million. The company’s other services segment had 1.105 million clients as of March 31, 2026.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, Freedom Holding Corp.’s revenue increased to US$2.19 billion, compared with US$2.0 billion a year earlier. Net income rose to US$153.3 million from US$76.2 million in the previous fiscal year. Basic earnings per share were US$2.56, and diluted earnings per share were US$2.51.

The company’s total assets reached US$13.16 billion as of March 31, 2026, while shareholders’ equity amounted to US$1.49 billion.

In June 2026, S&P Global Ratings upgraded the ratings of JSC Freedom Finance, Freedom Finance Europe Ltd., Freedom Finance Global PLC, and JSC Freedom Bank Kazakhstan to ‘BB-’ with a stable outlook. Freedom Holding Corp.’s issuer credit rating was affirmed at ‘B-’.

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp. provides financial services in 22 countries, including Kazakhstan, the United States, Cyprus, Poland, Spain, Uzbekistan, and Armenia. The Company’s principal executive office is located in New York City. In Kazakhstan, Freedom is actively developing its financial and digital ecosystem, which includes Freedom Bank, Freedom Broker, the insurance companies Freedom Life and Freedom insurance, as well as a lifestyle segment that features Arbuz.kz, Freedom Ticketon, and Aviata.

Freedom Holding Corp. shares are traded on the U.S. technology exchange NASDAQ, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), and the Astana International Exchange (AIX) under the ticker symbol FRHC. Freedom Holding Corp. is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the common stock is included in Russell 3000 Index.

Contact

Head of Public Relations

Natalia Kharlashina

Freedom Holding Corp.

prglobal@ffin.kz

+77013641454

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/689175a0-3261-419d-9add-54b7426fd415