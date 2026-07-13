North Carolina Alliance of YMCAs Receives $2.5 Million State Investment to Expand Teen Leadership Opportunities

RALEIGH, N.C., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Carolina Alliance of YMCAs has received a $2.5 million directed appropriation in the 2026-2027 North Carolina State Budget to expand teen leadership and character development opportunities at YMCAs across the state.

The investment will support statewide initiatives that help young people develop leadership skills, build resilience, strengthen character, and become active, engaged citizens. Funding will expand access to signature YMCA teen leadership programs, including Youth and Government, Leaders Club, and Achievers, as well as other experiences designed to prepare the next generation of North Carolina leaders.

"We are incredibly grateful to Senator Benton Sawrey for championing this investment in North Carolina’s young people and to the General Assembly for recognizing the important role the YMCA plays in developing the next generation of leaders," said Paige Hughes, President & Chief Executive Officer of the North Carolina Alliance of YMCAs. "Every day, Ys help young people discover their potential, develop confidence, and find their voice. This funding will ensure that more teens, regardless of their circumstances, have access to experiences that inspire them to serve their communities and become the leaders our state needs."

“Organizations like the YMCA are foundational to our communities,” added Senator Benton Sawrey (R-Johnston). “I am incredibly thankful for everyone at the Y and their passion for helping our children become the best versions of themselves through afterschool programs, camps, and everything in between. We at the General Assembly will continue to do our part to strengthen programs that will help our young people grow as people and as leaders.”

In addition to the Alliance's $2.5 million appropriation, 14 YMCA associations received directed appropriations totaling $2,399,000 in the State Budget to support local capital improvements and mission-driven initiatives, bringing the total state investment in North Carolina YMCAs to nearly $4.9 million.

The Alliance also extends its sincere appreciation to Governor Josh Stein, Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, and House Speaker Destin Hall, and members of the General Assembly for their leadership and support in making this investment possible.

About the Alliance

The North Carolina Alliance of YMCAs is a statewide nonprofit organization that strengthens and supports North Carolina’s 28 YMCA associations and more than 125 YMCA facilities. Through advocacy, strategic partnerships, and capacity-building services, the Alliance helps local Ys advance their missions and increase their impact in communities across the state. Learn more at ncymcas.org

Contact:

Paige Hughes

NC Alliance of YMCAs

984.480.3199, ext. 101

paige@ncymcas.org

