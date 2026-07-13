Nilu27 Celebrates First Fire-Up of Bespoke 1,070HP 6.5L V12 Engine for Upcoming NILU Hypercar

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an automotive landscape increasingly dominated by digital interfaces and electrified powertrains, the NILU hypercar from Nilu27 has delivered a resounding, high-RPM response. Founders Sasha and Inna Selipanov recently traveled to New Zealand to witness the momentous occasion when the brand new V12 engine built for the debut of the NILU hypercar successfully fired for the first time.

The milestone took place on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, marking a flawless first run for the highly anticipated power unit. Developed in close collaboration with specialized high-performance engine developers Hartley Engines, the power unit is a masterclass in traditional internal combustion engineering. It features a unique “Hot V” configuration – with the exhaust headers placed between the cylinder heads to optimize both performance and packaging. And while the engine was originally projected to produce 1,070 horsepower, initial dyno testing has already exceeded those projections, while reaching a spine-tingling 11,000RPM redline.

“This is the moment theory became reality,” said Sasha Selipanov, Founder of Nilu27. “By firing-up this stunning V12 we didn't only prove our engineering capabilities, we delivered the soul of the NILU. As most of the automotive world embraces digital and electric sterility, we’ve doubled down on the raw, visceral drama of high RPM, naturally aspirated internal combustion. The Nilu27/Hartley V12 will make our hypercar truly timeless. And we hope the video from our first dyno test will generate the same excitement among viewers as it did when we were present,” he concluded.

"I've been in the automotive and hypercar industry for more than 25 years, and I’ve never seen a brand new engine configuration fire-up and run this smoothly on the first attempt," said Simon Waegner, CTO/COO of Nilu27. "The precision of the engineering and the seamless integration between our team and Hartley Engines was highly impressive. This is a massive win for our production timeline and performance targets."

Nelson Hartley from Hartley Engines, echoed the excitement from the workshop floor in New Zealand: "To see this bespoke V12 come to life after months of intense development is an indescribable feeling. This isn't just an engine; it’s a piece of art that pushes the boundaries of what a naturally aspirated power unit can do. We knew we had something special on paper, but seeing it outperform expectations on the dyno right out of the gate is phenomenal."

ENGINEERING PURITY

The heart of the NILU hypercar is its 6.5-liter, 12-cylinder engine with an 80-degree bank angle. Its unique "Hot V" layout places the exhaust manifolds between the cylinder heads, allowing engine heat to escape unobstructed through NILU's fully exposed rear engine bay.

Configuration: Naturally aspirated 6.5L V12 (Hot V)

Target Output: 1,070HP (exceeded during initial dyno testing)

Peak RPM: 11,000RPM redline

Transmission: 7-speed manual

NEXT STEPS

Following further testing, final calibration and refinement cycles in New Zealand, the V12 engine will soon leave Palmerston North for the Nilu27 R&D and production facilities in Lahr, Germany. Once there, it will be integrated into the company's first driving prototype.

Furthermore, the synergy between Nilu27 and Hartley Engines has sparked a broader commercial venture, prompted by significant market demand and multiple inquiries from other automotive companies looking for high-performance internal combustion solutions. As a result, Nilu27 and Hartley Engines are finalizing a joint venture, which will focus on the design and production of similar high-performance, road-certified engines for third-party clients.

EDITOR’S NOTE

Additional images and video are available here: dropbox.com/scl/fo/fl1q6wwez7geawuelw02u/AACl3kdPX7IuoFAZeTneBNU?rlkey=g01401ghrte4w9v4gn79w8w0a&st=n8k1li9d&dl=0

Media asset usage rights: Free for editorial use. Please credit Nilu27 for photography, and Search Digitalfor video.

For media inquiries, interview requests, or asset packages, please contact:

Inna Selipanov – Nilu27 - Inna@nilu27.com, nilu27.com

Greg Emmerson – The ID Agency - greg@theidagency.com

ABOUT NILU27, INC.

Nilu27 is a hypercar manufacturer founded by world-renowned hypercar designer Sasha Selipanov and Co-Founder Inna Selipanov. Driven by an unrelenting pursuit of absolute beauty and mechanical purity, the company's debut model, the NILU, features a bespoke, naturally aspirated V12, a manual transmission, and a cockpit designed to give the driver total control. The NILU is a direct response to an automotive industry in full retreat from the analog world. For more information, visit nilu27.com

ABOUT HARTLEY ENGINES AND MOTORSPORT

Based in Palmerston North, New Zealand, Hartley Engines is a premier developer and manufacturer of world-class, high-performance racing engines and bespoke automotive components. Led by CEO Nelson Hartley, the company utilizes advanced 5-axis CNC machining, specialized engineering, and cutting-edge additive manufacturing to design power units that push the boundaries of motorsport performance. From winning championships to building bespoke hypercar engines, Hartley Engines specializes in turning complex engineering concepts into high-RPM reality.

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