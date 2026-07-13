Top Oral Surgeon In New York City, Dr. David Koslovsky, Selected To The 2026 Super Doctors® List!

New York, NY, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. David Koslovsky of New York Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery has once again been included on the Super Doctors list. Selection to the 2026 Super Doctors list is based on a meticulous peer-review process that recognizes doctors based on professional achievement, clinical excellence, academic contributions, leadership, patient satisfaction, and the respect of their peers.

"I'm honored to be selected to the 2026 Super Doctors list," said Dr. Koslovsky. "What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it reflects both the trust of my patients and the confidence of my colleagues. I'm fortunate to work alongside an incredible team that shares a commitment to delivering exceptional care while ensuring every patient feels comfortable, informed, and confident throughout their treatment."

As a board-certified, full-scope oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Koslovsky specializes in corrective jaw surgery, facial reconstruction, advanced bone grafting, dental implants, full-mouth rehabilitation, and complex wisdom tooth removal.

Rather than choosing between academic medicine and private practice, Dr. Koslovsky envisioned a model that brings the best of both together. After serving as a full-time academic surgeon and educator, he transitioned into private practice with the goal of creating a practice that combines the resources, complexity, and multidisciplinary approach of a major academic medical center with the accessibility, responsiveness, and individualized attention of a concierge private practice. Dr. Koslovsky believes every patient deserves the highest level of care in the setting that best serves their individual needs, whether that's in the office or the hospital. While the setting may change, the standard of care never does.

That philosophy continues to shape every aspect of his practice. In addition to caring for patients, Dr. Koslovsky maintains active academic appointments at Columbia University, Weill Cornell Medical College, and Albert Einstein-Montefiore Medical Center, where he helps educate the next generation of oral and maxillofacial surgeons.

For more than 16 years, Dr. Koslovsky has earned a reputation for combining technical excellence with a compassionate bedside manner. He is known for developing individualized treatment plans, guiding patients through complex surgical decisions, and delivering an exceptional patient experience from consultation through recovery.

Selection to the Super Doctors list reflects accomplishments that extend beyond routine clinical practice. Doctors are evaluated on professional achievement, leadership, board certification, academic contributions, publications, and peer recognition, with only a small percentage ultimately receiving the distinction.

Among the few oral surgeons in the United States to hold dual Fellowships in both the American College of Surgeons and the American College of Dentists, Dr. Koslovsky is frequently entrusted with the region’s most challenging reconstructive and corrective jaw surgery cases. Patients travel from across the country to seek his expertise because of his unique ability to combine academic-level surgical expertise with the personalized attention and accessibility of a concierge practice.

To learn more about undergoing oral surgery with Dr. David Koslovsky, you can contact New York Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery by phone at (212) 888-4760 or by requesting an appointment online.

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