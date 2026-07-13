Nona Ehyaei Real Estate Sees Surge in AI Professionals Buying Homes as San Francisco's AI Boom Reshapes Housing Demand

San Francisco, CA, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nona Ehyaei Real Estate, led by San Francisco Bay Area real estate agent Nona Ehyaei, PhD, has released a market update on how San Francisco’s artificial intelligence boom is influencing housing demand near Mission Bay and Noe Valley. The update notes that many highly compensated AI professionals are relocating to the city to work at AI companies and are entering the local housing market. According to Ehyaei, these buyers often begin by renting near Mission Bay before looking for homes in neighborhoods with long-term lifestyle appeal. The update identifies Noe Valley, along with Potrero Hill, Bernal Heights, and select Peninsula communities, as areas frequently considered by AI professionals as their careers and families grow.

Noe Valley, San Francisco, CA

OpenAI's continued expansion in Mission Bay has helped transform the neighborhood into the epicenter of San Francisco's AI economy, with the company now occupying more than one million square feet of office space there.

"Mission Bay has become the front door to San Francisco for many AI professionals," said Ehyaei. "It's common for new hires to begin by renting a luxury apartment within walking distance of work. As they settle into the Bay Area, many begin looking for a home where they can build long-term roots."

According to Ehyaei, one neighborhood consistently stands out during that next phase of the home search: Noe Valley.

"Many AI buyers tell me they love the convenience of Mission Bay but ultimately want a neighborhood with tree-lined streets, beautiful homes, parks, great restaurants, and a stronger sense of community," she said. "Noe Valley checks all of those boxes while still offering a relatively easy commute to Mission Bay."

Ehyaei has worked with numerous professionals from AI companies who prioritize neighborhoods that combine quality of life with strong long-term investment potential. In addition to Noe Valley, buyers frequently explore Potrero Hill, Bernal Heights, and select Peninsula communities like Hillsborough as their careers and families grow.

For homeowners considering selling, understanding this emerging buyer demographic can be a significant advantage.

"Sellers often ask how to reach qualified buyers," Ehyaei said. "Because I've worked with many professionals in the AI industry, I understand what they're looking for and how to position a home to appeal to that audience. Whether it's a modern condo in Mission Bay or a classic Victorian in Noe Valley, the marketing strategy should reflect the buyers most likely to compete for that property."

As San Francisco strengthens its position as the global center of artificial intelligence, Ehyaei expects neighborhoods with convenient access to Mission Bay, and lifestyle destinations like Noe Valley, to remain in high demand.

About Nona Ehyaei Real Estate

Nona Ehyaei is a San Francisco Bay Area real estate agent with Compass, serving clients across San Francisco, Hillsborough, Burlingame, San Mateo, Palo Alto, Atherton, San Jose, and Silicon Valley. Known for her analytical approach and deep understanding of local market dynamics, Nona advises buyers and sellers with a focus on data-driven strategy, long-term value, and informed decision-making in competitive and supply-constrained markets.

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Nona Ehyaei, PhD

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https://www.nonaehyaei.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=dzX2fNI7r7s