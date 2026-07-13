Avocado Green Mattress Grows Retail Presence in Pennsylvania and Ohio Through Levin Furniture and JV Schultz Partnership

Los Angeles, CA, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress, the leader in certified organic mattresses and sustainable sleep, is proud to continue its successful partnership with Levin Furniture and JV Schultz, the leading home furnishings, accessories, and mattress retailers serving communities across Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Avocado’s organic sleep products are available across all 25 Levin Furniture and JV Shultz locations throughout Pennsylvania and Ohio, as well as online. This partnership began in March 2025 with the single JV Schultz store in Erie, Pennsylvania. Following a strong year that exceeded expectations, Avocado expanded its presence to all Levin Furniture and JV Schultz stores in February 2026.

“Our partnership with Levin Furniture and JV Schultz demonstrates that consumers continue to seek healthier, certified organic sleep products when they're given the opportunity to experience them in-store," said Charlie DeCarlo, Senior Key Account Manager at Avocado Green Mattress. "The response from customers over the past year has made expanding our retail footprint together a natural next step, and we're excited to bring our certified organic mattresses and bedding to even more shoppers across Pennsylvania and Ohio."

JV Schultz stores carry a range of Avocado Green Mattress products, including the Avocado ECO Organic Tight Top Mattress, Avocado Green Medium Mattress, Avocado Green Plush Mattress, Avocado Green Plush Box Top Mattress, Avocado Luxury Organic Medium Mattress, and Avocado Luxury Organic Ultra Plush Mattress. Levin Furniture stores offer the Avocado ECO Organic Tight Top Mattress, Avocado Green Medium Plush Pillow Top Mattress, Avocado Green Medium Standard Mattress, and the Avocado Green Plush Box Top Mattress. All 25 stores also carry Avocado's assortment of organic bedding and accessories, including Organic Cotton Sheets, Green and Latex pillows, Organic Waterproof Mattress Protectors, and more.

"Avocado has brought activity to our website, traffic specifically requesting the brand, and nice premium and ultra-premium sales we might otherwise have never gotten,” said Joe Fleckenstein, Director: Bedding Merchandising and Marketing of Levin Furniture. “We have an extremely low comfort and warranty percentage and have success with selling Avocado accessories."

The expansion across all Levin Furniture and JV Schultz locations marks another milestone in Avocado’s continued retail growth. Together, these companies are bringing more sustainable mattress options to customers in their local communities.





About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress is a Certified B Corporation holding six simultaneous finished-product certifications across its organic mattress lineup. Mattresses are handcrafted with certified organic materials — which may include latex, wool, and cotton, depending on the model — and contain no petroleum-based polyurethane foam. Certifications include GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Class I for finished-product harmful substance testing, EWG VERIFIED®, and MADE SAFE® for transparency and ingredient safety; GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions; and UL® Formaldehyde-Free. Avocado is a Climate Label Certified company, 1% for the Planet Pinnacle Award winner, and has been recognized by Fast Company as a "Brand That Matters."