Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP Adopts AI-Enabled DAS Suite Powered by Caseware to Advance Audit Quality, Professional Development, and Scalable Growth

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caseware, the leading AI platform for assurance and financial reporting, today announced that Citrin Cooperman, the premier professional services provider for private, middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals, has adopted the AI-enabled Dynamic Assurance Solution (DAS) Suite. The DAS suite, powered by Caseware, will further advance Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP’s (the “Firm”) commitment to innovation, audit quality, professional development, and scalable growth.

The firm has implemented the full DAS Suite, including DAS Audit, DAS PCR, and DAS EBP, providing a unified audit platform that enables greater consistency, enhanced collaboration, and data-driven insights across its assurance practice. The initiative reflects the Firm’s commitment to equipping its professionals with modern tools that improve efficiency and strengthen the client experience.

"Our investment in DAS is part of a broader commitment to innovation across the Firm," said Jessie Kanter, Assurance Innovation Leader at Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP. "As AI and emerging technologies continue to reshape the profession, we're focused on empowering our professionals with intelligent tools that enhance audit quality, accelerate learning, and enable us to scale effectively while preserving the critical thinking and professional judgment that our clients value.”

The adoption of DAS is another step in Citrin Cooperman's broader effort to integrate AI-enabled capabilities and advanced technologies throughout the Firm. By leveraging Caseware Verity, which embeds methodology, guidance, and data-driven insights directly within the audit workflow, the Caseware AI platform helps professionals make more informed decisions, streamline engagement execution, and focus more time on higher-value analysis and client service. Additionally, Caseware’s commitment to deploying agents that operate within the engagement workflow, including the Verity Disclosure Checklist Agent, which drive immediate value, means that firms like Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP are able to accelerate agentic adoption.

“Firms like Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP recognize that the greatest value comes from combining deep audit expertise with intelligent, governed workflows that help professionals become more efficient and accelerate time to value for clients,” said David Marquis, chief executive officer of Caseware. “That's exactly the vision behind Caseware Verity, and we're proud to build the agentic platform that enables the firms that are building the next generation of assurance."

Strengthening Professional Development and Audit Quality

For Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, the adoption of DAS is about both talent development and technology.

"What resonated with our teams was the ability to access information and insights within the engagement itself," Kanter added. "When professionals can better understand the reasoning behind audit procedures and conclusions, they build stronger technical knowledge and professional judgment. That's an important investment in both quality and the future of our profession."

Supporting a Successful Transformation

CPA.com served as a strategic implementation partner throughout the transition, providing guidance on implementation planning, data migration, training, and change management.

"Successful transformation requires more than implementing new technology," said Kalil Merhib, Executive Vice President, Growth & Professional Services at CPA.com. "It requires aligning people, processes, and data across the organization. We worked closely with Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP to support a thoughtful transition that reinforces consistency across teams while positioning the Firm for continued growth."

The implementation reinforces Citrin Cooperman's long-term commitment to innovation, continuous improvement, and investment in technologies that enhance the professional experience and maximize value for clients.

About Citrin Cooperman

Citrin Cooperman is the nation’s premier accounting, tax, and advisory provider for private, middle-market businesses and high net-worth individuals. Consistently recognized as a great place to work and among the fastest growing top 20 U.S. firms, our more than 3,600 professionals focus on what counts to positively impact the lives of our people, clients, and communities. Our commitment to outstanding client service, professional excellence, and deep industry expertise underpins a strategic growth approach that powers our dynamic, innovative culture.

Citrin Cooperman is an independent member firm of the Moore North America, Inc. (MNA) Association, which is itself a regional member of Moore Global Network Limited (MGNL), one of the world’s leading accountancy and advisory networks with over 37,000 professionals in 563 offices across 116 countries. All the firms associated with MNA are independently owned and managed entities. Their membership in, or association with, MNA should not be construed as constituting or implying any partnership between them.

“Citrin Cooperman” is the brand under which Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC serve clients’ business needs in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA’s Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm, provides attest services and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC provides business advisory and nonattest services. Learn more about Citrin Cooperman at www.citrincooperman.com .

About Caseware

Caseware is the leading global AI platform for accounting professionals, serving 23,000+ firms in over 130 countries. Caseware’s platform powers audit, financial reporting, and compliance workflows for firms of every size - from regional practices to the world’s largest networks. Caseware enables the world of audit and accounting to unlock efficiency, deliver excellence, and grow with confidence. Through precision, partnership, and innovation, we are powering trust in the global economy. For more information, visit Caseware.

About CPA.com

CPA.com is the trusted partner in accounting and finance transformation, enabling firms and finance teams to evolve and innovate across audit, tax and advisory services. It delivers leading-edge strategies, resources and technologies to help firms and finance teams of all sizes stay ahead of a rapidly changing marketplace, deliver more value to clients, and position for long-term success. CPA.com is an affiliate of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). For more information, visit www.CPA.com.

Media Contacts

Elise Sallis

VP, Global Communications & Brand Management

Caseware

Elise.sallis@caseware.com

Dan Ginsburg

Corporate Communications Leader

Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC

dginsburg@citrincooperman.com

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