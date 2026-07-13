Dr. Mark Stein, Leading NYC Oral Surgeon, Selected To The 2026 Super Doctors® List!

New York, NY, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Stein, DDS, MD, has once again been named to the Super Doctors list featured in the 2026 edition of The New York Times Magazine. Earning this distinction for the 10th consecutive year, Dr. Stein continues to be recognized among New York City’s most respected oral surgeons for his clinical expertise, patient-focused care, and contributions to the field.

To achieve recognition on the Super Doctors list, doctors are thoroughly evaluated based on their skills, experience, and patient outcomes by fellow medical professionals. Each year, only about 5% of New York oral surgeons earn this distinction. Dr. Stein has consistently made the list over the past 10 years, dignifying him as one of the most trustworthy, reputable, and skilled oral surgeons in the industry. Dr. Stein is committed to providing his patients with not only the highest standard of care, but also the most up-to-date technologies and surgical techniques.

"To be recognized for the 10th year in a row is both an honor and a privilege," said Dr. Stein. "I share this achievement with my outstanding team and the patients who have entrusted us with their care over the years. Their confidence motivates me to keep pursuing innovation in oral surgery and delivering the highest standard of treatment to every patient."

Dr. Stein has established himself as a leader in the field of oral surgery not just in New York, but across the country over the last several decades. His commitment and dedication to providing the best possible oral surgery outcomes have been unwavering, setting him and his practice apart. In his state-of-the-art New York City office, Dr. Stein is proud to offer procedures like bone regeneration, sinus lift surgery, dental implants, surgical tooth extractions, as well as jawbone regeneration surgery and an array of other oral surgeries.

The Super Doctors list honors a select group of physicians who have demonstrated exceptional achievement within their respective specialties. The selection process begins with peer nominations and includes a rigorous evaluation of each candidate’s professional accomplishments, leadership roles, clinical experience, certifications, research contributions, publications, and other notable credentials. Ultimately, only the highest-rated physicians, representing approximately the top 5% of doctors in their field, earn a place on the annual list.

Dr. Stein and his team remain actively involved in dental implant research and innovation, helping to advance modern surgical techniques while maintaining a strong commitment to exceptional patient care.

To learn more about undergoing oral surgery with Dr. Mark Stein, you can contact New York Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery by phone at (212) 888-4760 or by requesting an appointment online.

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