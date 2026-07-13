NETSOL Technologies Added to Russell 3000E and Russell Microcap Indexes

ENCINO, Calif., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a provider of AI-enabled solutions and services powering OEMs, dealerships and financial institutions to sell, finance and lease assets, today confirmed its inclusion in the Russell 3000E Index and the Russell Microcap Index following FTSE Russell's June 2026 semi-annual reconstitution, effective at the open of U.S. equity markets on Monday, June 29, 2026.

"Our inclusion in the Russell 3000E and Russell Microcap Indexes is a meaningful step forward for NETSOL and reflects the progress the Company has made this fiscal year," said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NETSOL Technologies, Inc. "This milestone expands our visibility among institutional investors as we continue to execute on our platform strategy and deliver on our long-term growth agenda."

The Russell 3000E Index measures the performance of the broadest U.S. equity universe, capturing approximately 4,000 of the largest U.S.-listed companies. The Russell Microcap Index measures the performance of the microcap segment of the U.S. equity market. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as benchmarks and are tracked by index funds and exchange-traded funds representing trillions of dollars in assets.

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies delivers state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions, and today leverages advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the company’s products and services, expectations for future operations, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “targets,” and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the timing of customer go-lives and contract renewals, the rate of adoption of AI-enabled product capabilities, foreign currency volatility, and other factors discussed in NETSOL’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. NETSOL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investor Relations

(818) 222-9195

investors@netsoltech.com