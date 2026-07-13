CodeHunter Appoints Stephen McCarney as Chief Strategy Officer

TYSONS, Va., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CodeHunter , the Zero Trust for Code security company, today announced the appointment of Stephen McCarney as Chief Strategy Officer. McCarney will lead corporate strategy, market expansion, strategic partnerships and go-to-market execution as CodeHunter scales Zero Trust for Code across enterprise software supply chain, endpoint, DevSecOps and security operations environments.

While traditional Zero Trust architectures focus on identity, devices, the network, applications and workloads and data, CodeHunter extends these principles directly to software, enabling organizations to determine whether code should be trusted to execute based on its behavior and what it is capable of doing.

“Stephen has spent his entire career helping category-defining cybersecurity companies translate technical innovation into market leadership,” said Ken Ammon, CEO of CodeHunter. “His experience scaling Zero Trust, SASE, cloud security, application security and emerging technology companies will be instrumental as we expand Zero Trust for Code into a critical control layer for enterprise and AI security.”

McCarney joins CodeHunter from Merlin Group where he served as Chief Marketing Officer. The company invests in, enables and scales disruptive cybersecurity companies for U.S. government and commercial critical infrastructure markets. Previously, McCarney served as VP of Marketing at OPAQ Networks, which was acquired by Fortinet, where he helped position and scale one of the industry’s first cloud-based SASE and Zero Trust Network Access platforms. Earlier in his career, he held senior marketing and security leadership roles at Arxan Technologies and Unisys.

“AI-generated code, autonomous development tools and machine-speed attacks are challenging the assumptions behind traditional detection and software supply chain security,” said Stephen McCarney, Chief Strategy Officer of CodeHunter. “The need for CodeHunter, which is defining a new control plane that focuses on whether software should be trusted before it runs, couldn’t be stronger. I’m looking forward to helping the company scale its partner ecosystem and capitalize on the market demand for Zero Trust for Code among enterprises and government agencies.”

About CodeHunter

CodeHunter provides Zero Trust for Code, enabling organizations to determine whether software should be trusted before it runs. Founded in 2021, with roots in U.S. government research labs, CodeHunter analyzes the behavior and intent of software artifacts prior to execution. This helps enterprises prevent malicious code from running, reduce alert overload, and automate security decisions across development pipelines, endpoints, and enterprise environments. The company focuses on organizations in regulated industries that require high assurance, operational resilience, and auditable security controls. For more information, visit www.codehunter.com .

Media Contact

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for CodeHunter

marc@mgpr.net

+1 617 877 7480

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09f5d2ea-99bd-4114-ab02-91e071e8ac56