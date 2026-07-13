Intezer’s AI SOC Live Hits the Road with a Multi-City Tour for CISOs and Security Leaders

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intezer , the AI SOC platform for enterprise powered by ForensicAI™, today announced the AI SOC Live Tour , a multi-city roadshow that will bring together a small, curated group of CISOs and senior security leaders by limited invitation only to have real conversations about deploying AI to modern security operations centers (SOCs).

In 2026, the conversation around AI in the SOC moved from experimentation to execution. This shift has forced security leaders to no longer ask whether to deploy AI, but to take action to implement it. Attendees at Intezer’s AI SOC Live events will have the opportunity to connect with their peers to share lessons learned about deploying AI in ways that improve outcomes, reduce risk, and earn trust. Attendees in Dallas and Atlanta will experience a high-energy live CISO game show featuring rapid-fire questions, interactive challenges, and audience-driven industry discussions. All other events will feature CISO panels.

“Intezer is dedicated to giving CISOs and security leaders the necessary tools and guidance that they need to secure their operations and recognize that they are under pressure to use AI,” said Itai Tevet, CEO and co-founder of Intezer. “We designed our roadshow to be an informal, intimate opportunity for them to engage in meaningful conversations about using AI in real enterprise environments.”

Tour Stops:

Dallas, Wednesday, July 15 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Denver, Thursday, July 16 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 16 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Bay Area, Tuesday, August 11 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 11 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Philadelphia, Wednesday, August 12 from 11:00 a.m.– 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 12 from 11:00 a.m.– 2:00 p.m. Atlanta, Thursday, August 13 from 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 13 from 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. Boston, Wednesday, September 16, from 10:00 a.m.– 1:00 p.m.

Every stop on the roadshow features the same core sessions including, The New SOC Operating Model, Advancing SOC Outcomes in the C-Suite, Product Spotlight and a CISO panel. CISOs and security leaders can request additional details or request their seat by contacting ada@intezer.com.

About Intezer

Intezer AI SOC delivers 24/7, forensic-grade cyber alert triage across 100% of alerts, with less than 2% escalated for human review, dramatically accelerating incident response. Powered by ForensicAI™, Intezer specializes in deep forensic investigation to deliver unmatched accuracy and speed, significantly reducing cyber risk and enabling security teams to operate effectively without reliance on outsourced services. Intezer is trusted by global enterprises including NVIDIA, MGM Resorts, Equifax, Salesforce, and Ferguson. Learn more at www.intezer.com .