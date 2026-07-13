Coherent Named One of TIME's America's Best Companies 2026

SAXONBURG, Pa., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, has been awarded on TIME’s list of America’s Best Companies 2026. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list can be viewed on TIME.com.

TIME and Statista identified America’s Best Companies 2026 based on three primary dimensions:

Employee Satisfaction – Based on survey data from ~217,000 verified employees at U.S. companies over the past three years, covering company recommendations and employer ratings across image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, workplace, and equality.

– Based on survey data from ~217,000 verified employees at U.S. companies over the past three years, covering company recommendations and employer ratings across image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, workplace, and equality. Financial Performance – Drawn from Statista's revenue database (last five years). Companies needed at least US $100 million in revenue in 2025. Performance was assessed on multiple metrics: short-term (2023–2025) and long-term (2021–2025) revenue growth (relative and absolute), changes in net income, asset growth, and the evolution of return on assets (ROA), all for 2023–2025.

– Drawn from Statista's revenue database (last five years). Companies needed at least US $100 million in revenue in 2025. Performance was assessed on multiple metrics: short-term (2023–2025) and long-term (2021–2025) revenue growth (relative and absolute), changes in net income, asset growth, and the evolution of return on assets (ROA), all for 2023–2025. Sustainability Transparency – Based on an ESG index from Statista's ESG Database and additional research, covering:

Environmental: 2024 carbon emissions intensity, reduction rate vs. 2022, and CDP score Social: share of women on the board and existence of a human rights policy Governance: presence of a GRI-aligned CSR report and a compliance/anti-corruption policy





The 1000 highest-scoring companies were recognized as America’s Best Companies 2026.



"We're honored to be recognized by TIME as one of America's Best Companies," said Jim Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Coherent. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our global teams, whose innovation, collaboration, and relentless focus on our customers continue to drive Coherent forward. Our people are our greatest strength, and this recognition belongs to every employee who contributes to our success."

"Our employees make Coherent what it is," said Grace Lee, Chief People Officer of Coherent. "We're committed to building an inclusive, high-performance culture where people have the opportunity to grow, innovate, and make a meaningful impact. Being recognized by TIME reinforces our commitment to creating an exceptional employee experience."

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

Media Contact:

Christina Itzkowitz

corporate.communications@coherent.com