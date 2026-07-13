ITF Group Named a 2026 Top Workplace by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for the Third Consecutive Year

HAZELWOOD, Mo., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITF Group (“ITF”), a leader in St. Louis 3PL company and leader in supply chain logistics solutions, today announced it has been named a 2026 Top Workplace by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch - the third consecutive year and sixth time overall the company has earned the honor. The award recognizes companies across the greater St. Louis region that have built exceptional workplace cultures, determined entirely by confidential, anonymous employee feedback.

ITF has built its reputation as a St. Louis-based logistics company and as an employer from the same foundation: invest in people, and performance follows. Headquartered in Hazelwood, Missouri, ITF has grown steadily since its founding in 2012 by deepening its bench of logistics professionals, expanding into ocean and air freight, and cultivating an environment where employees feel real ownership over outcomes. Their leadership alone brings more than 100 years of combined industry experience, and that shows up in how the company treats its own people. Employees are promoted from within, and ITF funds continued training in each person's specialty so career growth happens on the job, not despite it.

"Being named a Top Workplace six times is a reflection of something our team builds every single day. This award is decided entirely by our employees, and that is what makes it the most meaningful recognition we receive. It tells us that the people who show up and do the work here believe in what we are building together,” said Sam Burkhan, CEO, ITF Group.

Culture extends beyond the warehouse floor at ITF. Employees have taken part in the 9/11 Day National Meal Pack , part of a nationwide effort to turn the anniversary of one of the country's darkest days into what organizers call 'America's largest day of doing good.' Closer to home, the team has also competed in the Gateway Dragon Boat Race , a local tradition that brings St. Louis companies together on the water for a shared cause. Both reflect the same instinct that shows up in ITF's workplace culture of showing up for each other, on and off the clock.

St. Louis is the only U.S. city served by all six Class I railroads, home to the most efficient inland port district in the country, and within a two-day truck drive of most of the U.S. population - making it a natural anchor for Midwest fulfillment and national distribution. ITF's growth here is a product of that geography and the people who built the business within it.

The Top Workplaces program, administered by Energage, is based entirely on employee feedback - no judges, no essays, no nomination forms. To qualify, organizations must achieve a 35% employee response rate and are evaluated against Energage's proprietary benchmarks across thousands of workplaces nationwide.

ITF continues to invest in the people and technology that power its supply chain operations, with a focus on long-term growth for both its employees and the clients it serves. That investment now extends the road, with growing ocean and air freight capabilities rounding out ITF's supply chain offering. To learn more about ITF Group, visit itfgroup.com .

About ITF Group

Founded in 2012, ITF Group LLC is a trusted asset-based 3PL partner delivering smart, scalable logistics solutions across North America and beyond. From Full Truckload (FTL) and Less Than Truckload (LTL) services to warehousing, last-mile delivery, and global forwarding, we move freight with precision and purpose. Our tech-driven approach, high-performance fleet, and experienced team power seamless supply chain execution-so our customers can stay focused on growth. Whether it’s across the street or across the globe, ITF Group gets it there.

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