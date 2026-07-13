Puerto Rican Cultural Ensemble Guamanique Blends Cultural Exploration and Diplomacy During Four-Country European Tour

CIALES, Puerto Rico, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guamanique traveled to help the world discover Puerto Rico.

During a two-week European journey through Spain, Hungary, Slovenia, and Croatia, the Puerto Rican cultural organization combined immersive travel with international cultural diplomacy. The expedition began with cultural exploration in Spain and Hungary, where participants experienced the history, architecture, gastronomy, and energy of Madrid and Budapest before representing Puerto Rico at internationally recognized festivals and community events in Slovenia and Croatia.

This first stage reflected the essence of The Guamanique Experience, the organization’s cultural tourism initiative designed to offer more than a traditional vacation. Participants explore new destinations, learn from local communities, and later serve as ambassadors of Puerto Rican heritage through music, dance, education, and cultural exchange.

“The Guamanique Experience allows participants to discover the world while gaining a deeper appreciation for their own identity,” said Olvin Valentín, Esq., Executive Director of Guamanique. “They do not simply collect passport stamps. They build relationships, experience other cultures firsthand, and proudly represent Puerto Rico in spaces where meaningful human connections are created.”

The delegation continued to Slovenia, where Guamanique participated in the FolkArt International Festival in Maribor, with performances and cultural activities in Maribor and Lenart. The journey then moved to Croatia for the Karlovac International Folklore Festival, including presentations and community engagement in Karlovac, Duga Resa, and Ozalj.

International audiences experienced Puerto Rico through performances of Bomba, Plena, Jíbaro music, and traditional Carnival characters, presenting the Island’s living heritage with energy and authenticity.

“Culture is one of the most powerful forms of diplomacy,” said Dr. Eduardo Calderón Cordero, Founder and Artistic Director of Guamanique. “When audiences connect with our rhythms, stories, and traditions, they discover Puerto Rico beyond a geographic location. They encounter a people with a rich identity, history, and creative spirit.”

Guamanique’s impact extended beyond the stage. The delegation shared traditional Puerto Rican sweets and donated children’s books by Puerto Rican authors to enrich Karlovac’s literary collection, creating an enduring educational connection between Puerto Rico and Croatia.

Participants also enjoyed historical tours, culinary experiences, local wine tastings, museum visits, and adventures along Croatia’s Adriatic coast, including Opatija.

Through this tour, Guamanique reaffirmed its mission to preserve and promote Puerto Rican heritage while demonstrating that cultural tourism can unite exploration, education, artistic excellence, and international friendship.

Media Contact

Guamanique

Ciales, Puerto Rico

Email: juan@guamanique.org

Website: www.guamaniquepr.com

Instagram.com/Guamanique

Facebook.com/Guamanique

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/407d2362-9c08-4246-9d8b-e660f14f2703