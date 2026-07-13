Cloud Microservices Market Size to Surpass $17.52 Billion by 2035 as Cloud-Native Application Development Accelerates Worldwide | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cloud Microservices Market was valued at USD 2.52 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 17.52 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 21.40% during the forecast period.

Microservice architecture in cloud computing involves breaking down the applications into many small deployable components, which can be scaled, modified, and managed without disrupting the rest of the system. This leads to fast development, ability to continuously deploy features, and the freedom to scale individual components depending on demand, thus marking a paradigm change from monolithic architecture for organizations in BFSI, healthcare, retail, and telecommunication industries to leverage real scalability and real-time responsiveness. Many cloud services providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform are constantly enhancing their microservice tools, whereas new DevOps practices, CI/CD pipelines, and serverless computing are eliminating obstacles in adoption of this architecture by smaller organizations.





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Rising Need for Agile and Scalable Application Development Accelerates Market Growth

Classic monolithic application architecture fails miserably to address the needs of modern times concerning scalability, fast deployment, and agility – and that fact is known to almost all technology professionals working in competitive markets. Cloud microservices architecture enables applications to be divided into small and independently scalable and upgradable parts, which significantly enhances productivity, speeds up the process of delivery and allows applying the principles of continuous delivery crucial for DevOps-minded companies.

Segmentation Analysis

By Component

In 2025, the Platform segment accounted for a 64% revenue share of the cloud microservices market, attributed to integrated tools like Kubernetes-based orchestration, API gateways, monitoring and service discovery that facilitate DevOps and application development. Meanwhile, the Services segment is expected to grow at a 24.6% CAGR, representing the fastest growing segment as enterprises increasingly desire managed deployment, security and lifecycle management expertise.

By Deployment Mode

The Hybrid deployment had 50% revenue share in 2025, as companies leverage the scalability, security, and compliance considerations through the combination of the flexibility of the public cloud and the private cloud’s control. The segment of Private Deployment holds the highest growth rate of about 22.9% CAGR, as finance, healthcare, and government companies having sensitive information utilize microservices within the private cloud environment due to security and customization needs.

By Enterprise Type

Large Enterprises held the largest market share of around 68% in terms of revenue share in 2025 due to the presence of strong infrastructure and international presence along with an emphasis on digital transformation which needs highly scalable and secure infrastructure for legacy system migration and faster development cycles. The Small and Medium Enterprises are the fastest-growing segments of the market with around 24.7% CAGR due to the low cost of cloud infrastructure and availability of cloud-native tools.

By End-User

IT & Telecommunications occupied the largest market share of 28% in 2025 due to the increased use of microservices by these sectors to scale, adapt, and become resilient through modernization of their architecture and creation of cloud native applications such as Ericsson and Nokia. The Healthcare vertical is the fastest-growing end-user vertical with an approximate CAGR of 26.6%. This is attributed to the increased use of microservices in the cloud to allow quick delivery of services, telemedicine, EHR interoperability, and mobile health services.

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Regional Insights:

North America contributed to about 42% of the total revenue share in the global cloud microservices market in 2025 due to presence of prominent cloud service providers, sophisticated IT infrastructure, robust DevOps environment, and digital transformation activities. In North America, the U.S. alone accounted for 80% of total revenue owing to wide enterprise cloud deployments and observability using AI and managed Kubernetes services.

The U.S. Cloud Microservices Market is estimated to be worth around USD 0.72 Billion in 2025 and expected to reach around USD 4.33 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of around 19.70%. The USA is leading in the market due to constant migration of enterprises from monolith to microservices architecture because of the adoption of DevOps, Docker & Kubernetes container technology, along with major cloud providers constantly upgrading their offerings in enterprise microservices, especially the release of GKE enhancements by Google at Cloud Next 2025.

The Europe Cloud Microservices Market size is estimated at around USD 0.81 billion in 2025 and projected to grow up to approximately USD 3.70 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of about 16.40%. Europe is an evolving and technologically sound market with GDPR regulation and good enterprise software adoption rate among industries such as financial services, manufacturing, and telecommunication.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing cloud microservices market at a CAGR of around 24.6%, owing to fast adoption of cloud, flourishing digital economies, and presence of startups and SMEs in China, India, Japan, and South East Asia. Companies from India and South East Asia have started using Google Cloud Run and Azure Kubernetes Service for building scalable applications.

Key Players:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Salesforce, Inc.

F5, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Software AG

Google LLC

Red Hat, Inc.

VMware by Broadcom

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

HashiCorp, Inc.

Docker, Inc.

Datadog, Inc.

Dynatrace, Inc.

New Relic, Inc.

MuleSoft (Salesforce)

Kong Inc.

Solo.io

Recent Developments:

2025: Google announced major upgrades to Google Kubernetes Engine at Cloud Next 2025, including general availability of Cluster Director for GKE and launch of Application Design Center and Cloud Hub enabling application-centric development approaches.

2024: Salesforce launched a new cloud-native microservices platform designed to streamline application development and deployment, using modular architecture to enhance flexibility and reduce time-to-market for customers.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Cloud Microservices Adoption & Enterprise Architecture Workflow Analysis – helps you understand deployment adoption patterns across BFSI and public cloud microservices deployment environments globally.

– helps you understand deployment adoption patterns across BFSI and public cloud microservices deployment environments globally. Kubernetes & Serverless Computing Performance Benchmarks – helps you evaluate advancements in container orchestration efficiency and managed Kubernetes service cost optimization across competing cloud microservices platform offerings.

– helps you evaluate advancements in container orchestration efficiency and managed Kubernetes service cost optimization across competing cloud microservices platform offerings. Hybrid & Private Deployment Technology Metrics – helps you assess the commercial and compliance advantages of hybrid and enterprise digital transformation procurement environments.

– helps you assess the commercial and compliance advantages of hybrid and enterprise digital transformation procurement environments. DevOps & Healthcare Digitalization Demand Insights – helps you identify opportunities related to CI/CD pipeline microservices integration and serverless computing function deployment driving above-baseline cloud microservices market growth.

– helps you identify opportunities related to CI/CD pipeline microservices integration and serverless computing function deployment driving above-baseline cloud microservices market growth. Regulatory Compliance & Cloud Infrastructure Investment Tracker – helps you uncover trends in GDPR data residency microservices architecture requirements and major cloud provider microservices tooling competitive development influencing market dynamics globally.

– helps you uncover trends in GDPR data residency microservices architecture requirements and major cloud provider microservices tooling competitive development influencing market dynamics globally. Serverless & Next-Generation Cloud-Native Innovation Analysis – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from AWS Lambda and future cloud-native architecture technologies transforming enterprise application development capability globally.

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