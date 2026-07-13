Aegis Treatment Centers Opens New Medication Unit in Yreka, Opening Up Access to Opioid Treatment in Siskiyou County

Yreka, CA, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Aegis Treatment Centers, part of the Pinnacle Treatment Centers family of companies, today opened the doors of its newest Medication Unit, located in Yreka, California. The site is staffed and supported through Aegis’s Redding (CA) Opioid Treatment Program (OTP), and it means Siskiyou County now has a local option for opioid use disorder treatment for the first time.

Siskiyou County residents struggling with opioid addiction have historically had to leave the area almost entirely to access treatment, an obstacle that keeps too many people from ever starting. The new Aegis Medication Unit was built to close that gap, putting evidence-based care directly in Yreka so help is no longer out of reach.

Aegis Treatment Centers' mission is to make treatment affordable and accessible, especially for people who’ve had a hard time finding it elsewhere. The Medication Unit model is built to remove the barriers that keep people away: distance, transportation, long wait times, and cost. Patients receive medication on-site in Yreka, with clinical care coordinated through the Aegis Redding OTP. Most insurance plans are accepted, including Medi-Cal.

“Yreka is a community that has needed this for a long time,” said Rebecca Mitchell, Regional Vice President for Pinnacle Treatment Centers. “Far too many people in this part of the state have had to put off treatment simply because of the distance involved. Opening this site is about removing that roadblock and making sure people can get help when they’re ready for it, not weeks or months later.”

The Aegis Yreka Medication Unit offers medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD), including methadone and buprenorphine (Suboxone), along with ongoing care coordination. Licensed clinical staff work with each patient to build a treatment plan tailored to their needs, with continued support throughout recovery.

The Aegis Yreka Medication Unit is open Monday through Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and is located at 501 S. Main Street, Yreka, CA 96097. To get started or to ask about services, call 85-PINNACLE or visit aegistreatmentcenters.com. The team is available to answer questions and help people take the first step toward recovery.

About Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Pinnacle Treatment Centers is a leading addiction treatment provider with locations across the country. The company was founded on the idea that quality recovery care shouldn’t be out of reach because of where someone lives or what they can pay. Pinnacle’s services include medically supervised withdrawal management, inpatient and outpatient treatment, sober living, Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP), medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD), and additional recovery support. Every treatment plan is grounded in evidence-based practice and tailored to the individual. Learn more at www.pinnacletreatment.com.

Attachment