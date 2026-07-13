NASDAQ: ZG INVESTOR ALERT: Berger Montague Advises Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) Investors of an August 10, 2026 Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG, Z) (“Zillow” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Zillow common stock during the period from February 11, 2025 through May 7, 2026 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Zillow securities during the Class Period may, no later than August 10, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Headquartered in Seattle, Zillow operates a digital real estate marketplace that enables consumers to buy, sell, rent, and finance homes. The Company’s platform aggregates residential property listings and connects consumers with real estate professionals, landlords, and mortgage providers.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants represented that Zillow's February 2025 agreement with Redfin was a rental listings partnership intended to expand inventory and increase distribution across its network. The suit alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that the agreement effectively required Redfin to exit the multifamily rental advertising business, transfer customers, employees, and competitively sensitive information to Zillow, and refrain from competing against Zillow for years, thereby exposing the Company to significantly increased antitrust risk.

The truth allegedly began to emerge on September 30, 2025, when the FTC filed an antitrust lawsuit against Zillow and Redfin, alleging that Zillow paid Redfin $100 million to eliminate a competitor and remove competition from the online multifamily rental advertising market.

Following this disclosure, Zillow’s Class A and Class C common stock lost more than 4% of their value.

The truth allegedly continued to emerge on February 10, 2026, when Zillow disclosed that elevated legal expenses had exceeded expectations and were expected to create an approximately 200-basis-point headwind to first-quarter EBITDA margins. Following this disclosure, Zillow’s Class A and Class C common stock both fell more than 16%.

Then, on May 7, 2026, it was reported that a federal judge denied Zillow’s and Redfin’s motion to dismiss the FTC’s lawsuit, allowing the agency's antitrust claims to proceed. Following this news, Zillow’s Class A and Class C common stock further declined in value.

If you are a Zillow investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com