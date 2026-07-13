Chinese Humanoid Robot Industry Development Report 2026 Now Available. Breaks Down Sales Volume, Application Scenarios, and Product Categories Across China's Robotics Sector

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chinese Humanoid Robot Industry Development Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive report evaluates the Chinese humanoid robot market, providing insights into critical elements such as sales dynamics, application scenarios, product categories, industry chain composition, key market players, and future development trajectories.
By 2025, the humanoid robot industry is poised to transition from technology verification to initial commercialization. The sector is increasingly integrating advanced embodied AI, expansive models, and cutting-edge locomotion technologies. Coupled with intensified capital influx and industrial resource allocation, industry momentum is set to escalate, progressing from R&D and demonstration stages to early-stage deployments.
The report estimates that by 2025, China's humanoid robot shipments could reach approximately 20,000 units. Given the varied price structures within the industry, a "tiered shipment tiered average selling price (ASP)" methodology was employed. The market was segmented into low (RMB 100,000-200,000), mid (RMB 250,000-500,000), and high (above RMB 500,000) price categories, applying a weighted approach based on the shipment distribution across these segments. Calculations indicate the complete humanoid robot market size in China might attain RMB 6 billion by 2025; including revenues from software, system integration, and maintenance, the broader market size could be about RMB 9 billion.
Concerning research methodologies, the report combines publicly accessible data with direct industry insights, cross-referencing corporate disclosures and industry data. It also entails interviews with OEMs, component suppliers, and sector professionals to gather insights on pricing, delivery, and business frameworks.
In summary, while the humanoid robot industry in 2025 remains in its infancy, technological pathways are yet to converge and business models are under exploration. Nonetheless, the industrial framework is emerging, with clearer pricing systems and product segmentation. As technology advances and application scenarios expand, it is anticipated that the industry will experience significant growth, transitioning from pilot stages to extensive deployment in subsequent years.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|81
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (RMB) in 2024
|RMB2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (RMB) by 2035
|RMB101 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|42.8%
|Regions Covered
|China
Key Topics Covered:
- Industry Development Background and History
- Annual Core Data and Key Changes
- Industry Chain and Enterprise Landscape
- Regional Layout and Industrial Ecosystem Map
- Vertical Scenario Implementation and Business Exploration
- Industry Development Trend Forecast and Future Outlook
Companies Featured
- Unitree
- AGIBOT
- UBTECH
- Leju Robot
- Booster Robotics
- Engine AI
- Robotera
- NOETIX
- GALBOT
- Fourier Intelligence
- Figure AI
- Agility Robotics
- Tesla
- Apptronik
- PI
- Field AI
- TARS
- X Square Robot
- Galaxea AI
- Neura Robotics
- Deep Robotics
- Limx Dynamics
- PNDbotisc
- Lumos Robotics
- PHYBOT
- TLIBOT
- Spirit AI
- LindenBot
- Astribot
- AI2 Robotics
- CORENETIC
- PsiBot
- ELU.AI
- Dobot
- XPENG
- YIJIAHE
- FOXCONN
- JABIL
- LY iTech
- Lens
- Everwin Precision
- Luxshare ICT
- Lyric
- Desay SV Automotive
- Bozhon
- PIA
- Fulin P.M.
- SIASUN
- ESTUN
- Kawasaki
- Hexagon
- Topstar
- Efort
- Orbbec
- HCFA
- Haosen
- Miracle Automation
- JEE
- Damon
- Kengic
- Flycor
- QFX
- Kepler Robotics
- Ti5Robot
- UniX AI
- DroidUp
- HARIBIT
- ART ROBOT
- Realman
- PaXini
- Digit
- MagicLab
- EIR Technology
- OpenAI
- Skild AI
- Meta
- NVDIA
- Microsoft
- Covariant
- Google DeepMind
- Field AI
- Qualcomm
- AMD
- Intel
- Sick
- Simens
- FESTO
- rexroth
- SEW Eurodrive
- Beckhoff
- Flender
- Leuze
- Faulhaber
- Schneider Electric
- Schaeffler
- ETE
- Keyence
- Nabtesco
- Omron
- Sumitomo Drive Technologies
- Nidec
- Yaskawa
- Epson
- Hokuyo
- Panasonic
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Sumitomo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z5y0e5
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