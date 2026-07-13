Chinese Humanoid Robot Industry Development Report 2026 Now Available. Breaks Down Sales Volume, Application Scenarios, and Product Categories Across China's Robotics Sector

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chinese Humanoid Robot Industry Development Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report evaluates the Chinese humanoid robot market, providing insights into critical elements such as sales dynamics, application scenarios, product categories, industry chain composition, key market players, and future development trajectories.

By 2025, the humanoid robot industry is poised to transition from technology verification to initial commercialization. The sector is increasingly integrating advanced embodied AI, expansive models, and cutting-edge locomotion technologies. Coupled with intensified capital influx and industrial resource allocation, industry momentum is set to escalate, progressing from R&D and demonstration stages to early-stage deployments.

The report estimates that by 2025, China's humanoid robot shipments could reach approximately 20,000 units. Given the varied price structures within the industry, a "tiered shipment tiered average selling price (ASP)" methodology was employed. The market was segmented into low (RMB 100,000-200,000), mid (RMB 250,000-500,000), and high (above RMB 500,000) price categories, applying a weighted approach based on the shipment distribution across these segments. Calculations indicate the complete humanoid robot market size in China might attain RMB 6 billion by 2025; including revenues from software, system integration, and maintenance, the broader market size could be about RMB 9 billion.

Concerning research methodologies, the report combines publicly accessible data with direct industry insights, cross-referencing corporate disclosures and industry data. It also entails interviews with OEMs, component suppliers, and sector professionals to gather insights on pricing, delivery, and business frameworks.

In summary, while the humanoid robot industry in 2025 remains in its infancy, technological pathways are yet to converge and business models are under exploration. Nonetheless, the industrial framework is emerging, with clearer pricing systems and product segmentation. As technology advances and application scenarios expand, it is anticipated that the industry will experience significant growth, transitioning from pilot stages to extensive deployment in subsequent years.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2024 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (RMB) in 2024 RMB2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (RMB) by 2035 RMB101 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 42.8% Regions Covered China



Key Topics Covered:

Industry Development Background and History

Annual Core Data and Key Changes

Industry Chain and Enterprise Landscape

Regional Layout and Industrial Ecosystem Map

Vertical Scenario Implementation and Business Exploration

Industry Development Trend Forecast and Future Outlook



Companies Featured

Unitree

AGIBOT

UBTECH

Leju Robot

Booster Robotics

Engine AI

Robotera

NOETIX

GALBOT

Fourier Intelligence

Figure AI

Agility Robotics

Tesla

Apptronik

PI

Field AI

TARS

X Square Robot

Galaxea AI

Neura Robotics

Deep Robotics

Limx Dynamics

PNDbotisc

Lumos Robotics

PHYBOT

TLIBOT

Spirit AI

LindenBot

Astribot

AI2 Robotics

CORENETIC

PsiBot

ELU.AI

Dobot

XPENG

YIJIAHE

FOXCONN

JABIL

LY iTech

Lens

Everwin Precision

Luxshare ICT

Lyric

Desay SV Automotive

Bozhon

PIA

Fulin P.M.

SIASUN

ESTUN

Kawasaki

Hexagon

Topstar

Efort

Orbbec

HCFA

Haosen

Miracle Automation

JEE

Damon

Kengic

Flycor

QFX

Kepler Robotics

Ti5Robot

UniX AI

DroidUp

HARIBIT

ART ROBOT

Realman

PaXini

Digit

MagicLab

EIR Technology

OpenAI

Skild AI

Meta

NVDIA

Microsoft

Covariant

Google DeepMind

Field AI

Qualcomm

AMD

Intel

Sick

Simens

FESTO

rexroth

SEW Eurodrive

Beckhoff

Flender

Leuze

Faulhaber

Schneider Electric

Schaeffler

ETE

Keyence

Nabtesco

Omron

Sumitomo Drive Technologies

Nidec

Yaskawa

Epson

Hokuyo

Panasonic

Mitsubishi Electric

Sumitomo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z5y0e5

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