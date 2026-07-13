Proton Therapy Market - Global Forecast to 2032 Published; Segments by Type, Product Type, Setup Type, and 7 Applications; Profiles IBA, Hitachi, Siemens Healthineers, Mevion, and 6 Others

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proton Therapy Market (By Type, Product Type, Setup Type, Application, End User, and Region), Key Company Profiles, Market Dynamics, Trends and Recent Developments - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global proton therapy market is forecast to grow from USD 1.65 billion in 2025 to USD 3.12 billion by 2032, reflecting a steady growth trajectory. This advanced cancer treatment delivers targeted radiation, minimizing exposure to healthy tissues, thus improving treatment outcomes and reducing side effects. Particularly effective for pediatric and difficult-to-treat tumors, proton therapy offers patients a higher quality of life and faster recovery.

Market growth is fueled by increasing cancer incidence globally and a heightened demand for precise, less invasive treatments. Awareness of proton therapy's clinical benefits among healthcare providers and patients is rising. Additionally, technological advances in compact, cost-effective proton therapy systems are boosting market adoption. Investments by hospitals, expanding reimbursement policies, and government initiatives are key drivers of market expansion. Personalized cancer treatments and innovative research continue to broaden the scope of proton therapy, further supporting its market growth.

Recent Developments

In March 2025, Apollo Hospitals teamed up with Ion Beam Applications (IBA) to introduce the Proteus One Proton Beam Therapy in India, enhancing cancer care with cutting-edge technology.

By December 2024, Mevion Medical Systems obtained approval from China's NMPA for the first compact, single-room proton therapy system, expanding access in the region.

In September 2024, BayCare Cancer Institute initiated construction of its first proton therapy center at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa Bay, Florida, utilizing Mevion Medical Systems' MEVION S250-FIT system to boost access to advanced treatment.

In January 2024, Varian Medical Systems partnered with Elekta AB to develop proton therapy treatment planning software, aiming to streamline clinical workflows and integrate more effectively into existing processes.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Type: Rotating systems led in 2025 due to their flexibility and precision. Non-rotating systems are growing steadily due to lower costs and smaller design.

Rotating systems led in 2025 due to their flexibility and precision. Non-rotating systems are growing steadily due to lower costs and smaller design. By Product Type: Accelerators dominated the market with ongoing technological advancements making them more efficient and compact. Beam delivery systems are growing fastest, focusing on accuracy and efficiency.

Accelerators dominated the market with ongoing technological advancements making them more efficient and compact. Beam delivery systems are growing fastest, focusing on accuracy and efficiency. By Setup Type: Multi-room systems led thanks to high efficiency and widespread adoption. Single-room systems grow due to lower investment needs and compact space.

Multi-room systems led thanks to high efficiency and widespread adoption. Single-room systems grow due to lower investment needs and compact space. By Application: Lung cancer led share due to proton therapy's precision near vital organs. Brain tumors held significant share, with advantages for pediatric patients. Sarcomas and pediatric cancers see growth due to effective treatment with minimal side effects.

Lung cancer led share due to proton therapy's precision near vital organs. Brain tumors held significant share, with advantages for pediatric patients. Sarcomas and pediatric cancers see growth due to effective treatment with minimal side effects. By End User: Hospitals dominated demand due to advanced cancer treatments and research collaborations. Proton therapy centers see growth through advanced techniques and specialized expertise.

Hospitals dominated demand due to advanced cancer treatments and research collaborations. Proton therapy centers see growth through advanced techniques and specialized expertise. By Region: North America held the largest share with robust infrastructure and demand. Europe and Asia Pacific regions are expanding significantly due to increased cancer rates and healthcare investments.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Global Proton Therapy Market and provides dynamic insights across market segments, growth forecasts, and regional trends.Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Design

2.2 Research Approach

2.3 Data Collection Methods

2.4 Market Assumptions



3. Global - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast (2021 - 2032)



4. Global - Proton Therapy Market Share and Forecast (2021 - 2032)

4.1 By Type - Proton Therapy Market Share and Forecast

4.2 By Product Type - Proton Therapy Market Share and Forecast

4.3 By Setup Type - Proton Therapy Market Share and Forecast

4.4 By Application - Proton Therapy Market Share and Forecast

4.5 By End User - Proton Therapy Market Share and Forecast

4.6 By Region - Proton Therapy Market Share and Forecast



5. By Type - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast (2021 - 2032)

5.1 Global Proton Therapy - Rotating Proton Therapy Systems Market and Forecast

5.2 Global Proton Therapy - Non-Rotating Proton Therapy Systems Market and Forecast



6. By Product Type - Global Proton Therapy Market and Forecast (2021 - 2032)

6.1 Global Proton Therapy - Accelerator Market and Forecast

6.2 Global Proton Therapy - Beam Delivery System Market and Forecast

6.3 Global Proton Therapy - Beam Transport System Market and Forecast

6.4 Global Proton Therapy - Nozzle & Image Viewers Market and Forecast

6.5 Global Proton Therapy - Patient Positioning System Market and Forecast



7. By Setup Type - Global Proton Therapy Market and Forecast (2021 - 2032)

7.1 Global Proton Therapy - Multi-Room Systems Market and Forecast

7.2 Global Proton Therapy - Single-Room Systems Market and Forecast



8. By Application - Global Proton Therapy Market and Forecast (2021 - 2032)

8.1 Global Proton Therapy - Lung Cancer Market and Forecast

8.2 Global Proton Therapy - Brain Cancer Market and Forecast

8.3 Global Proton Therapy - Sarcomas Market and Forecast

8.4 Global Proton Therapy - Pediatric Cancer Market and Forecast

8.5 Global Proton Therapy - Gastro-Intestinal Cancer Market and Forecast

8.6 Global Proton Therapy - Prostate Cancer Market and Forecast

8.7 Global Proton Therapy - Head & Neck Cancer Market and Forecast



9. By End User - Global Proton Therapy Market and Forecast (2021 - 2032)

9.1 Global Proton Therapy - Hospitals Market and Forecast

9.2 Global Proton Therapy - Proton Therapy Centers Market and Forecast

9.3 Global Proton Therapy - Others Market and Forecast



10. By Region - Global Proton Therapy and Forecast (2021 - 2032)

10.1 North America - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

10.1.1 United States - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

10.1.2 Canada - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

10.2 Europe - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

10.2.1 Germany - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

10.2.2 United Kingdom - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

10.2.3 France - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

10.2.4 Italy - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

10.2.5 Spain - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

10.2.6 Netherlands - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

10.3.1 Japan - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

10.3.2 China - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

10.3.3 India - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

10.3.4 Australia - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

10.3.5 South Korea - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

10.4 Latin America - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

10.4.1 Brazil - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

10.4.3 Argentina - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

10.5 Middle East & Africa - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

10.5.1 South Africa - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

10.5.3 UAE - Proton Therapy Market and Forecast



11. Global Proton Therapy Market - Key Trends



12. Global Proton Therapy Market - Recent Developments



13. Global Proton Therapy Market - Key Company Profiles

13.1 Ion Beam Applications SA

13.2 Hitachi, Ltd.

13.3 Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd

13.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

13.5 Siemens Healthineers AG

13.6 Mevion Medical Systems

13.7 Optivus Proton Therapy

13.8 Advanced Oncotherapy plc

13.9 ProTom International

13.10 Provision Healthcare



14. Global Proton Therapy - Market Dynamics

14.1 Global Proton Therapy Market - Drivers

14.2 Global Proton Therapy Market - Challenges



Companies Featured

Ion Beam Applications SA

Hitachi, Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Mevion Medical Systems

Optivus Proton Therapy

Advanced Oncotherapy plc

ProTom International

Provision Healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i7c6uh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.