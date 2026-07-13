Granite Creek Capital Partners Promotes Pete Pacelli to Managing Director

CHICAGO, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C., a Chicago-based private investment firm, today announced the promotion of Pete Pacelli to Managing Director.

Since joining Granite Creek in 2023 as Principal, Pacelli has played a central role in the firm's agribusiness strategy, contributing to transaction sourcing and execution, portfolio company management, and investor relations. He holds several board seats with Granite Creek portfolio companies, including Global Animal Products, LLC, a manufacturer of complex trace mineral feed additives for beef, dairy, and poultry markets.

"Pete has been instrumental in building our agribusiness platform from the ground up — sourcing transactions, managing portfolio companies, and helping us develop a differentiated point of view on the agriculture value chain," said Mark Radzik, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Granite Creek. "As we expand our focus across the sector, his promotion to Managing Director is a natural next step, and I'm confident he'll continue to be a driving force in what we're building here."

"We have a differentiated team, a clear strategy, and real momentum partnering with founder-led businesses where we can accelerate growth," said Pacelli. "I'm excited to keep pushing that forward."

Prior to Granite Creek, Pacelli held investment and advisory roles at Knox Capital, Wind Point Partners, and Bank of America, and founded Victory Views, a software-enabled managed services business. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he holds a B.A. from Yale University and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Granite Creek Capital Partners

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. is a Chicago-based private investment firm providing growth capital and strategic resources to lower middle-market companies across manufacturing, business services, healthcare, agribusiness, aerospace and defense. Known for its collaborative approach and operational expertise, Granite Creek has earned a place on Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors list for six consecutive years, a testament to its successful partnerships with entrepreneurs.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Granite Creek

516-643-1642

lisa@lchcommunications.com