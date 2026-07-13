Buffalo’s Express Opens First Standalone Location at Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Fast-Casual Wing Concept Expands with Milestone Opening

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffalo’s Express, the fast-casual wing brand owned by FAT Brands, announces the opening of its newest location at Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Airway Heights, WA, marking the brand’s first-ever standalone restaurant and location to open at a casino destination.

Located inside Northern Quest Resort & Casino, the new Buffalo’s Express serves the brand’s signature bold flavors and craveable wings designed for guests looking for a quick meal and fast-casual convenience. The opening also reflects Buffalo’s Express’ continued growth as the brand expands into high-traffic entertainment destinations.

“Opening the first standalone Buffalo’s Express at Northern Quest is an exciting milestone for the brand,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “As Northern Quest is known for delivering an exceptional guest experience, we could not think of a more ideal partner to help introduce this new chapter for Buffalo’s Express, and we look forward to bringing guests a convenient, irresistible dining option that fits seamlessly into the resort.”

The new Buffalo’s Express is located inside Northern Quest Resort & Casino at 100 N Hayford Rd, Airway Heights, WA 9900. For more information on Buffalo’s Express, visit www.buffalos.com.

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About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands is a leading global franchising company that strategically develops and grows fast casual, quick-service, and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently operates 13 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Great American Cookies, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 1,700 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings. Co-branded with over 100 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and welcoming dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their signature chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family™.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com