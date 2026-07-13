Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI)

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of current, long-term shareholders of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI) against certain of its officers and directors for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty.

Shareholders who have held Treace shares continuously since prior to May 8, 2023, may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court-approved incentive award, all at no cost to them.

What Should Treace Shareholders Do?

If you have held Treace shares continuously since prior to May 8, 2023, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Treace, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight.

To learn more, visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/treace-medical-concepts-inc/ or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What Is Johnson Fistel Investigating?

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that Treace and certain of its executives made materially false and misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, concerning the Company's business, operations, and prospects.

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) competition impacted the demand for and utilization of its primary product, the 3D bunion correction system, the "Lapiplasty"; (2) as a result, Treace Medical's revenue declined and the Company needed to accelerate its plans to offer a product that was an alternative to osteotomy (a surgical procedure that involves cutting and realigning a bone to improve its position or function); and (3) defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investor Rights:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on U.S. exchanges. For more information about the firm and how we may be able to help you recover your losses, please visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

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In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked in the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. The firm has recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel, marking the eighth time it has been recognized among the top U.S. plaintiffs' securities law firms.

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Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com