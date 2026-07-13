Caladan Extends Aggregated Digital Asset Liquidity to zerohash’s Ecosystem

Singapore, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladan has joined zerohash ’s network of institutional liquidity providers, further strengthening execution quality, pricing depth, and market resiliency. Through the integration, Caladan is now live with continuous two-sided pricing on the zerohash central limit order book (CLOB). As financial institutions increasingly embed digital assets into core financial products, high-quality liquidity becomes a critical component of the customer experience.





Through the integration, Caladan makes its aggregated liquidity available to the broker-dealers, banks, and fintech platforms powered by zerohash’s regulated infrastructure. Caladan extends the same depth, consistency, and pricing quality trusted across more than 65 platforms and financial institutions building digital asset products on zerohash.

For zerohash customers, this means deeper institutional liquidity, tighter execution, and greater market resiliency. For Caladan, the integration expands the reach of its liquidity through one of the industry’s leading regulated digital asset infrastructure platforms, providing efficient access to a broad network of institutional market participants through the infrastructure they already rely on.

“Wherever institutional orders land, our pricing should be there. zerohash’s CLOB connects Caladan’s liquidity to a network of platforms. Quoting there is a natural extension of the Caladan API model we’ve built,” said Julia Zhou, President, Caladan.

“Caladan is one of the most active digital asset liquidity providers, and adding their pricing to our book continues to strengthen, deepen and tighten the quality of execution, which is a key differentiator of ours,” added Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO, zerohash.

About Caladan

Caladan is Asia’s largest digital asset market maker, with teams across seven global offices. Since 2017, Caladan has facilitated over $170 billion in annual trading volume, operating across 65+ exchanges worldwide. The firm provides on-exchange market-making, OTC trading, Caladan API, and investments to institutional participants globally.

About zerohash

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps. The company has a global regulatory footprint across the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and the U.S., and operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information, visit zerohash.com .

zerohash Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash's technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA.

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