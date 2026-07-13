Vivek Shah Demand Letters Drive New Attention to CIPA Website Compliance

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captain Compliance announces an expanded CIPA website review program for businesses that have received, or want to reduce their exposure to, privacy demand letters from Vivek Shah and other claimants challenging the use of online tracking technologies and filing digital wiretapping claims.

Captain Compliance, a leader in protecting businesses through the use of their software, has published details on how to get a website compliant to avoid a Vivek-style wrongful collection or search bar claim in their education center: https://captaincompliance.com/education/alert-for-privacy-counsels-vivek-shah/

Law firm Fisher Phillips reported on July 6 about the serial litigant with estimates that Shah sent thousands of demand letters to businesses and nonprofit organizations nationwide between fall 2025 and June 2026. The letters allege violations of the California Invasion of Privacy Act, often based on claims that a website transmitted search terms or other visitor activity to services such as Meta Pixel Tracking or Google Analytics without receiving prior consent, and the courts have come to differing conclusions.

The reported targets include manufacturers, schools, car dealerships, retailers, e-commerce companies, B2B & B2C companies. The campaign is not limited to companies headquartered in California, some reported targets appear to have little or no connection to the state beyond operating a publicly accessible website and even reaches alleged violators internationally that have turned to CaptainCompliance.com for help.

The claims commonly focus on cookies, advertising pixels, analytics tools, chat software, session replay technology and website search functions. California Penal Code Section 637.2 permits an injured person to seek the greater of $5,000 per violation or three times actual damages, giving disputed claims substantial settlement leverage.

Most companies believe they are protected or have no liability, but that is clearly wrong and the ones who have broken cookie banners end up in a worse position as that’s a deceptive pattern. The real question is whether tracking begins before the visitor makes a choice, whether ‘Reject All’ actually stops nonessential tags, and whether the company can produce records showing what happened.

Captain Compliance’s free privacy audit helps businesses to determine their risks if they want to avoid these legal issues and get their websites compliant to avoid the 50+ other litigants from all over the country, as California is not the only state with a privacy law that allows for a private right of action.

The baseline privacy audit can identify:

Cookies, pixels, scripts and third-party domains operating on the website;

Tracking technologies that load before consent;

Tags that continue firing after optional tracking is rejected;

Search terms, page addresses or form activity transmitted to outside vendors;

Differences between the website’s disclosures and its actual configuration; and

Missing consent records or incorrectly configured regional rules.

Captain Compliance then works with the business, its counsel and its website team to correct consent implementation, restrict unnecessary transmissions, update disclosures and maintain compliance records.

Shah is not a lawyer and has pursued his CIPA claims pro se, meaning he represents himself rather than filing through an attorney. His demand letters and lawsuits are testing how courts will apply California’s decades-old wiretapping statute to modern website tracking technologies. As of this writing, courts have not established a uniform rule, and the legal standards governing these claims remain unsettled.

Businesses that receive a demand letter for any privacy violation should get their free privacy audit right away to understand their risks by going to: https://captaincompliance.com/free-privacy-audit/

About Captain Compliance

Captain Compliance provides privacy compliance software and complimentary implementation services for consent management, cookie scanning, data subject requests, privacy notices, DROP act automation, and website tracking governance. Its platform helps organizations identify data collection, honor visitor choices and maintain records that support regulatory and litigation response.