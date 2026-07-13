Grain Farmers of Ontario announces astronaut Jeremy Hansen and former Ambassador Kirsten Hillman as headline speakers for 2027 March Classic

Guelph, Ontario, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grain Farmers of Ontario is proud to announce an exceptional lineup of speakers for the 2027 March Classic, featuring Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen and former Canadian Ambassador to the United States Kirsten Hillman.

Taking place Tuesday, March 23, 2027, at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre, the annual event will bring together Ontario grain farmers for a day of learning, insight, and inspiration from some of Canada’s most accomplished leaders and thinkers.

Leading the program is Colonel Jeremy Hansen, a Canadian Space Agency astronaut, former Royal Canadian Air Force fighter pilot, and member of the historic Artemis II mission. Raised on a farm near Ailsa Craig, Ontario, Hansen’s journey from rural Ontario to the forefront of space exploration has inspired Canadians across the country.

Hansen will share his remarkable story of leadership, resilience, teamwork, and exploration before participating in a live question-and-answer session with Grain Farmers of Ontario farmer-members.

“Jeremy Hansen represents the very best of what can come from rural Ontario,” said Crosby Devitt, CEO, Grain Farmers of Ontario. “His journey from the farm to the international stage of space exploration is a powerful example of determination, curiosity, and lifelong learning. We are thrilled to welcome him to the March Classic and provide our farmer-members with the opportunity to hear directly from one of Canada’s most inspiring leaders.”

Also headlining the event is Kirsten Hillman, one of Canada’s most respected diplomats and trade experts. As Canada’s former Ambassador to the United States, Hillman played a critical role in managing and strengthening the Canada-U.S. relationship during a period of significant economic and political change.

Hillman will provide valuable insights into the evolving Canada-U.S. relationship, trade policy, and the issues shaping North American agriculture. Following her presentation, she will participate in a question-and-answer session focused on the issues that matter most to Ontario grain farmers.

The March Classic is Grain Farmers of Ontario’s premier annual event, designed to connect farmer-members with leading voices from business, government, science, and beyond, while providing practical insights and fresh perspectives to help them succeed both on and off the farm.

Additional event details will be released in the coming months.

Grain Farmers of Ontario

Grain Farmers of Ontario is the province’s largest commodity organization, representing Ontario’s 28,000 barley, corn, oat, soybean, and wheat farmers. The crops they grow cover over six million acres of farmland across the province, generate over $4.1 billion in production value, result in over $ 27 billion in economic output and are responsible for over 90,000 jobs in the province.