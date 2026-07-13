Songai Media Founder Neil Morecraft Introduces The Awaikened, Sharing The Founder's Journey Through Music

Neil Morecraft Image

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Songai Media founder Neil Morecraft today announced the release of The Awaikened, a 40-track musical autobiography that shares The Founder's Journey through original music, reflecting on more than three decades of entrepreneurship, innovation, resilience, and human connection. The project offers a personal perspective on the experiences that ultimately inspired the creation of Songai Media and its AI-powered storytelling platform.

Rather than presenting a traditional memoir or business profile, The Awaikened tells Morecraft's story through music, capturing the defining moments, challenges, relationships, successes, and setbacks that shaped both his personal life and entrepreneurial career. The project reflects his belief that entrepreneurship is defined not only by the businesses people build, but also by the experiences and relationships that shape them.

"Entrepreneurship is rarely a straight path," said Neil Morecraft. "The experiences that shape us often happen behind the scenes through failure, perseverance, personal growth, and the relationships we build. The Awaikened is my way of sharing that journey in a format that is both personal and meaningful."

With more than 30 years of experience in technology and digital business, Morecraft said those experiences ultimately inspired the creation of Songai Media, an artificial intelligence platform designed to help people transform meaningful memories into professionally produced songs.

According to Morecraft, both The Awaikened and Songai Media are rooted in the belief that technology should strengthen human relationships rather than replace them. By combining storytelling with artificial intelligence, he hopes to encourage conversations about purposeful innovation, authentic leadership, and the role technology can play in preserving meaningful life experiences.

The release of The Awaikened marks another milestone in Morecraft's efforts to share The Founder's Journey while contributing to broader discussions surrounding entrepreneurship, creativity, technology, and human connection.

The Awaikened is available on Spotify and other major music streaming platforms.

About Neil Morecraft

Neil Morecraft is the founder of Songai Media and a technology entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience in digital business and innovation. Through The Awaikened, he shares The Founder's Journey, reflecting on the experiences, lessons, and philosophy that continue to shape his work in entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, and human connection.

About Songai Media

Songai Media is an AI-powered storytelling platform that helps people transform meaningful memories into professionally produced songs. Currently in public beta, the platform combines artificial intelligence with music to help preserve personal stories and celebrate life's meaningful moments through personalized musical experiences.

Media Contact:

Songai Media T/A The Songai

Neil Morecraft

+971 58 583 5028

press@songaimedia.com

https://thesongai.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1f458c6-249f-465a-aa72-64810f1540c7