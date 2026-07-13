Popsicle’s Iconic Flavors Are Breaking Up and Fans Must Pick a Side in the Freezer Aisle’s Most Epic Flavor Feud

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The public breakup no one saw coming has arrived in the freezer aisle. For years Popsicle ice pops fans have passionately fought over their favorites, from kids arguing for the last Orange Popsicle or adult Popsicle fans taking to Reddit to debate which flavor reigns supreme. Behind the scenes, tensions between Cherry, Orange and Grape Popsicle ice pops have been quietly brewing. Now, Cherry, Orange, and Grape Popsicle ice pops are going their separate ways as Popsicle launches its Flavor Feud, a summer-long rivalry that puts fans in charge of deciding which flavor comes out on top.

What started as Cherry Popsicle’s shocking decision to strike out on her own quickly spiraled into a freezer aisle feud. After years of sharing freezer space, Orange and Grape Popsicle weren’t about to let Cherry steal the spotlight without a fight. As loyalties are tested, the Popsicle flavors are calling on fans to rally behind them to see who will be crowned the fan favorite.





To help lead the charge, Popsicle has dubbed team captains: Stassi Schroeder representing Team Cherry Popsicle, Drew Afualo repping Team Orange Popsicle and Ashlee Simpson standing up for Team Grape Popsicle. Each chosen for their love of the flavor itself and passionate fanbase, the trio will rally supporters throughout the summer as they battle for bragging rights and the coveted title of Popsicle’s ultimate fan-favorite flavor.

"We've listened and observed firsthand how passionate our loyal fans can be about their favorite Popsicle ice pop flavors," said Bentley King, U.S. Head of Marketing Operations at The Magnum Ice Cream Company. "Popsicle has been fueling kids' imaginations for generations, and Flavor Feud brings that same sense of play to fans of every age. This summer, the freezer aisle is the battleground, and fans will decide for themselves which flavor comes out on top."

The timing couldn't be sweeter. For the first time ever, Sugar Free Cherry Popsicle and Orange Popsicle ice pops are making their debuts in solo packs at Dollar Tree, while Grape Popsicle enters the feud as the fan-favorite dark horse, competing for its chance to earn a future solo-pack spotlight.

Fans can pick up the Cherry, Orange and Grape Popsicle ice pop variety pack at retailers nationwide to experience all three iconic flavors and decide where their loyalty lies. Once they've chosen a side, fans can show their support by purchasing their favorite flavor in a solo pack, available exclusively at Dollar Tree, backing their team on social media, and rallying behind their flavor all summer long — helping fuel the Flavor Feud with every act of fandom. Throughout the summer, Popsicle will track fan engagement and participation across the campaign, with the flavor earning the strongest support ultimately claiming bragging rights, the title of Flavor Feud champion, and the chance to earn a long term solo spot on freezer shelves.

As the Original Ice Pop Brand, Popsicle has created generations of memories through its iconic flavors. Flavor Feud brings that tradition to life in a new way, with a playful, fan-fueled rivalry that creates new memories with summertime's favorite treat.

For more information and to join the Flavor Feud, visit www.popsicle.com.

About Popsicle

As a brand invented by an 11-year-old, Popsicle has always created opportunities for kids to play more often and use their imagination, from the vibrant colors and flavors of Popsicle products to the upcycled, back-of-pack craft activities with Popsicle sticks. For more information on Popsicle, visit www.popsicle.com, or follow @Popsicle on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the world's leading ice cream business. Home to four of the world's five largest ice cream brands: Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our portfolio delights consumers in 80 markets around the world. Headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, we have a global team of 18,000 employees, a network of 32 factories, 13 R&D centres, and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets. For more information, visit www.corporate.magnumicecream.com.

SOURCE The Magnum Ice Cream Company