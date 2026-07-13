New Book Illustrates Praying The Bible Like You've Never Seen It Before

Pittsburgh, PA, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author D. D. Lewis encourages thoughtful communication with God through Prayers Based On The Synoptic Gospels And The Book Of Acts $81.49, paperback, 9798868529610; $9.99, e-book, 9798868529627.

Prayers Based on the Synoptic Gospels and the Book of Acts

D. D. Lewis views portions of the Bible through the lens of communication with God and, by sharing his prayers, encourages believers to grow in their walk with the Lord through the power of prayer.

D. D. Lewis was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and was able to travel extensively as a commercial pilot. He had opportunities to go on short-term mission trips to Africa and India, as well as serve as a volunteer chaplain in the Allegheny County Jail for more than 20 years. He gave one-on-one counseling to inmates and lead a Bible study every Tuesday. Teaching and counseling in the jail prepared Lewis to be a pastor at Providence Church in Pittsburgh, where he currently serves.

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Xulon Press is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Prayers Based On The Synoptic Gospels And The Book Of Acts is available online through bookstore.xulonpress.com, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Contact: D. D. Lewis

Email: d2lws [at] aol.com

Phone Number: 412-886-8833