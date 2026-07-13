Torq and Criminal IP Partner to Deliver Decision-Ready Threat Intelligence for Autonomous SOC Operations





TORRANCE, Calif., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Criminal IP , the cyber threat intelligence search engine and attack surface management platform, today announced a new partnership and integration with Torq, the established agentic security operations leader. The partnership integrates Criminal IP's decision-ready threat intelligence with the Torq AI SOC Platform that helps security teams triage, investigate, and respond to threats faster.

Modern SOCs face an overwhelming volume of alerts, often requiring analysts to manually pivot across multiple threat intelligence platforms to determine whether an IP address, domain, or internet-facing asset poses a genuine risk. By integrating Criminal IP with the Torq AI SOC Platform, organizations can automatically enrich indicators with comprehensive threat intelligence and accelerate security operations without leaving their existing workflows.

"Our platform was built to make internet-scale threat intelligence searchable and actionable in real time," said Byungtak Kang, CEO at Criminal IP. "Partnering with Torq means that intelligence doesn't just inform a decision, but it executes one. Every IP, domain, and exposed asset Criminal IP analyzes can now drive automated responses the moment it's identified."

“Torq partners include some of the most prestigious cybersecurity companies in the world and we are excited to welcome Criminal IP to the fold,” said Eldad Livni, CINO and Co-Founder, Torq. “Criminal IP is an example of an innovative vendor that delivers solutions with maximum impact as we realize the potential of the AI SOC, together. And that means joint offerings that combine cutting edge threat intelligence drawing from the deepest data pools with blazing fast AI-driven response, remediation, and mitigation. Together, Torq and Criminal IP will protect organizations from the ever-expanding spectrum of threats they’re confronted with every second of every day.”





How It Works

When an indicator is delivered, the Torq AI SOC Platform automatically routes the indicator to the appropriate Criminal IP intelligence service and receives a decision-ready verdict and supporting context in real time, whether an IP is malicious, suspicious, or anonymized; whether a domain resolves to a malicious or phishing site; what's exposed on a scanned asset; and any associated exploits. The Torq AI SOC Platform reasons over that enriched intelligence to determine severity and the appropriate response path.

Key Capabilities

The integration gives the Torq AI SOC Platform direct access to Criminal IP's full intelligence surface, including:

IP reputation, malicious activity, and suspicious activity lookups

VPN, hosting, and privacy threat detection for any IP address

DNS server safety assessments

Domain scanning, scan status checks, and full domain intelligence reports

Asset search across internet-exposed infrastructure

Service banner search across internet-facing assets

Exploit search tied to exposed services and known vulnerabilities

Full and summarized IP and domain reports for deep investigation

Use Cases

Automated indicator enrichment: Every incoming IP, domain, or asset is scored and contextualized with Criminal IP intelligence before it ever reaches an analyst.

Every incoming IP, domain, or asset is scored and contextualized with Criminal IP intelligence before it ever reaches an analyst. Threat-informed response: Confirmed-malicious indicators trigger automated blocking and containment across the security stack.

Confirmed-malicious indicators trigger automated blocking and containment across the security stack. Attack surface investigation: Analysts open cases pre-populated with exposure, banner, and exploit context for every asset in scope.



Availability

The Criminal IP and Torq integration is available for the Torq AI SOC Platform.

About Criminal IP

Criminal IP is a cyber threat intelligence solution operated by AI SPERA that provides decision-ready threat intelligence, and attack surface management solutions to security teams worldwide. By continuously scanning the global internet, Criminal IP aggregates and contextualizes threat signals across IPs, domains, URLs, and attack infrastructure, covering malicious indicators, known vulnerabilities, exposed assets, and attacker behavior. Criminal IP's mission is to give organizations real visibility into their cyber landscape and accelerate threat detection and response by delivering the intelligence needed to outsmart attackers. For more information, users can visit www.criminalip.io .

About Torq



Torq is transforming cybersecurity with the Torq AI SOC Platform. Torq empowers enterprises to instantly and precisely triage, investigate, and respond to security events at scale. Torq’s customer base includes major multinational enterprise customers, including Check Point Security, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inditex (Zara, Bershka, and Pull & Bear), Informatica, Kyocera, Procter & Gamble, Prudential, Siemens, Telefónica, Valvoline, Virgin Atlantic, and Wiz.

Contact

Michael Sena

AI SPERA

support@aispera.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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