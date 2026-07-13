Levi & Korsinsky Reminds PicS N.V. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 4, 2026 - PICS

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in PicS N.V. (Nasdaq: PICS) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of purchasers of Class A common stock in and traceable to the Company's January 30, 2026 initial public offering. Check if you can recover your IPO investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or ☎(212) 363-7500.

PicS shares have fallen from the $19.00 IPO price to below $9.00, a collapse exceeding 52%, costing investors more than $10.00 per share. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 4, 2026.

The First Warning: Five Days After the IPO

On February 5, 2026, barely a week after PicS priced its $434.3 million IPO, a Seeking Alpha analyst published a report titled "PicPay: Stay Away from the Stock at this Price." The report contended that PicS was significantly overvalued relative to peers, cited an unfavorable margin profile, and flagged that J&F, the entity controlling 96.4% of PicS' voting power, carried a troubled history "marked by conflicts of interest and corruption with the Brazilian Government." The report also noted that IPO demand had exceeded supply by more than 12 times, a detail suggesting retail enthusiasm had outpaced fundamental analysis.

At that time, PicS had not yet disclosed the December 2025 internal credit review that found its historical credit evaluation policies and procedures were deficient, nor had it revealed the R$590 million reclassification of loans from Stage 2 to Stage 3.

Analyst Coverage Timeline

January 30, 2026: PicS prices IPO at $19.00 per share; Offering Documents report a stable Stage 3 formation rate of 3.6% as of September 30, 2025

PicS prices IPO at $19.00 per share; Offering Documents report a stable Stage 3 formation rate of 3.6% as of September 30, 2025 February 5, 2026: Seeking Alpha analyst publishes bearish report warning of overvaluation and unfavorable margin comparisons to fintech peers

Seeking Alpha analyst publishes bearish report warning of overvaluation and unfavorable margin comparisons to fintech peers March 19, 2026: PicS discloses Q4 2025 results revealing the Stage 3 formation rate had spiked to 7.1%, a 97% increase over the prior quarter, and that R$590 million in loans were reclassified as credit-impaired

PicS discloses Q4 2025 results revealing the Stage 3 formation rate had spiked to 7.1%, a 97% increase over the prior quarter, and that R$590 million in loans were reclassified as credit-impaired June 2, 2026: Q1 2026 results show Stage 3 loans reaching 13% of the total credit portfolio and NPLs over 90 days past due at 8.9%, more than double the prior year level

Q1 2026 results show Stage 3 loans reaching 13% of the total credit portfolio and NPLs over 90 days past due at 8.9%, more than double the prior year level June 4, 2026: Shares trade below $9.00, more than 52% below the IPO price





Why Early Analyst Skepticism Matters for Shareholders

The action contends that the Offering Documents contained materially false and misleading statements regarding PicS' credit underwriting quality, the accuracy of its proprietary AI and machine learning credit models, and the health of its loan portfolio. As alleged, information that would have validated early analyst concerns, including the December 2025 internal review and the sharp spike in Stage 3 formation rates, was withheld from IPO purchasers.

The complaint charges that when PicS told investors its models delivered "up to 3.0 times more accuracy," the Company had already determined internally that its credit evaluation policies were deficient, undermining the very models it promoted to the investing public.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The early skepticism expressed by independent analysts appears to have been vindicated by the Company's own subsequent admissions." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your PicS IPO losses or call ☎(212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 4, 2026

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PICS Lawsuit

Q: When did PICS allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period begins with the January 30, 2026 IPO. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures including Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 earnings results that showed severe credit portfolio deterioration concealed at the time of the IPO.

Q: How much did PICS stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 52.6%, a decline of over $10.00 per share, after the Company disclosed deficient credit evaluation procedures, a massive loan reclassification, and rapidly escalating non-performing loan ratios. Investors who purchased shares in the IPO at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do PICS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my PICS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.