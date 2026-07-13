Levi & Korsinsky Reminds ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 10, 2026 - ADMA

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional investors holding positions in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) during the period August 9, 2024 through March 25, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

A class action has been filed alleging ADMA used a de facto channel stuffing scheme to manufacture the appearance of revenue growth for its flagship immunoglobulin product, ASCENIV, while concealing an undisclosed related party distributor operating from the Company's own headquarters. The Court has set August 10, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, mutual funds, endowments, and other institutional investors that held ADMA shares during the Class Period should assess whether their fiduciary obligations require evaluation of this recovery opportunity. Under applicable law, fiduciaries who become aware of potential claims against portfolio companies have a duty to investigate and, where appropriate, take steps to protect beneficiaries' interests.

The allegations in this case are particularly relevant to institutional holders because the reported revenue trajectory, including ASCENIV net revenues reaching $362.5 million in 2025, may have driven position sizing, weighting decisions, and valuation models that relied on the integrity of the Company's reported financials.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Fiduciaries managing assets on behalf of beneficiaries should evaluate whether Class Period purchases resulted in compensable losses attributable to the alleged fraud

Institutional investors with the largest documented losses are best positioned for lead plaintiff appointment, which provides direct oversight of litigation strategy and settlement negotiations

Lead plaintiff appointment carries no additional financial obligation; securities class actions are prosecuted on a contingency basis with no out-of-pocket costs

Institutional lead plaintiffs historically secure stronger settlements due to their resources, sophistication, and credibility with courts

ERISA fiduciaries and public pension trustees may have affirmative obligations to monitor class action recovery opportunities for plan beneficiaries

Failing to investigate potential recoveries can itself create fiduciary liability exposure

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The lawsuit contends that ADMA's reported 20% revenue growth in 2025 was a fabrication. According to a March 2026 research report, absent the alleged channel stuffing, ADMA revenues actually declined an estimated 3% year-over-year. Institutional investors who incorporated ADMA's reported growth metrics into portfolio models and allocation decisions may have materially overpaid for shares throughout the Class Period.

The complaint further alleges that ADMA concealed sales to Genesis BioPharma Services, a related party distributor operating out of the Company's corporate headquarters in Ramsey, New Jersey, while only disclosing purchases from a similarly named entity, GenesisBPS. This omission allegedly violated SEC disclosure requirements for related party transactions.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation as lead plaintiffs strengthens the litigation and helps ensure that recoveries reflect the full scope of alleged harm to the investing public." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

The action asserts claims under Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, alleging that ADMA and certain officers made materially false statements regarding revenue recognition practices, internal control effectiveness, and related party disclosures throughout the Class Period. The case is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ADMA Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the ADMA investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased ADMA stock or securities between August 9, 2024 and March 25, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is the ADMA lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 10, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my ADMA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.