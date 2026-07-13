Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Via Transportation Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 10, 2026 - VIA

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP highlights the contrast between Via Transportation, Inc.'s (NYSE: VIA) IPO promises and the company's actual post-IPO performance. Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

VIA shares were sold to IPO investors at $46.00 on September 15, 2025. By May 12, 2026, the stock had fallen to $14.12, a loss of $31.88 per share representing a nearly 70% decline. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 10, 2026.

The Promise

Via's September 2025 IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus painted a picture of accelerating momentum. The Offering Documents declared that the company's "ability to generate measurable impact to our customers has enabled our business to achieve significant and durable revenue growth." The company highlighted its Platform Annual Run-Rate Revenue as proof of "rapid growth" and promoted a "successful land and expand strategy" that would drive customers from single-product subscriptions toward full-platform adoption.

Germany, accounting for nearly 20% of total revenue, was presented as a centerpiece of international expansion. The Offering Documents described a flywheel model: customers would begin with microtransit, experience efficiency gains, and then adopt the broader platform. Investors paid $46 per share for this narrative, generating nearly $493 million in gross IPO proceeds.

The Reality

Three consecutive earnings disclosures told a starkly different story:

November 13, 2025: ARR per customer declined for the first time in eight quarters. The company attributed the drop to seasonality and new school district customers generating limited initial revenue. Stock fell 13%.

ARR per customer declined for the first time in eight quarters. The company attributed the drop to seasonality and new school district customers generating limited initial revenue. Stock fell 13%. February 27, 2026: Management disclosed "headwinds" in Germany, acknowledging that the transition from microtransit to full-platform adoption was "proving to take longer" due to regulatory barriers and siloed services. Stock fell 8%.

Management disclosed "headwinds" in Germany, acknowledging that the transition from microtransit to full-platform adoption was "proving to take longer" due to regulatory barriers and siloed services. Stock fell 8%. May 12, 2026: The company confirmed it had "not yet been able to crack it beyond the microtransit vertical" in Germany, with agencies treating microtransit "as a separate service" rather than a gateway to the integrated platform. Stock fell 17%.



The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual

What Via Projected What Actually Happened "Significant and durable revenue growth" ARR per customer declined within weeks of IPO "Successful land and expand strategy" German customers stayed in microtransit silos Germany as growth engine (20% of revenue) German operations became a drag amid budget constraints $46.00 IPO price reflecting rapid growth $14.12 by May 2026, a 69.3% collapse

Join the VIA recovery action or call (212) 363-7500.

What the Lawsuit Contends About the Gap

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. When the gap between what was promised and what was already occurring is this wide, investors deserve answers." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The securities action asserts that these problems were not future risks but present realities at the time of the IPO. ARR per customer was already trending downward, and Germany's regulatory environment was already preventing the land-and-expand model from functioning as described. The lawsuit contends that the Offering Documents violated Sections 11, 12, and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 by presenting growth projections that omitted these material, already-occurring headwinds.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 10, 2026

Calculate your potential recovery from VIA losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VIA Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the VIA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Via Transportation made materially false or misleading statements in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus regarding the company's revenue growth trajectory, the effectiveness of its "land and expand" strategy, and the viability of its German operations. When the true state of these metrics was revealed through three corrective disclosures, the stock price declined nearly 70%.

Q: When did Via Transportation allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from September 15, 2025 through May 12, 2026. The alleged misrepresentations were contained in the IPO Offering Documents filed with the SEC in September 2025, and the true facts emerged through earnings disclosures on November 13, 2025, February 27, 2026, and May 12, 2026.

Q: What do VIA investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my VIA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 10, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.