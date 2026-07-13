Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Erasca, Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 10, 2026 - ERAS

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) to contact the firm. Those who purchased ERAS securities between January 14, 2025 and April 26, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Shares fell approximately 53.9%, a loss of $11.59 per share, after two corrective disclosures on April 27, 2026 revealed patent infringement allegations and a patient death in Phase 1 trials. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on August 10, 2026.

January 14, 2025: The First Public Comparisons to RMC-6236

At the Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Erasca's management presented ERAS-0015 as a "potential best-in-class pan-RAS molecular glue" and drew detailed comparisons to Revolution Medicines' RMC-6236. The lawsuit contends that these comparisons were improper from the outset, placing Erasca at risk of intellectual property violations that were never disclosed to investors attending the conference or reading the transcript.

March 20, 2025: The 2024 Annual Report Expands the Claims

Erasca filed its 2024 Form 10-K with the SEC, repeating and expanding the RMC-6236 comparisons. The filing claimed ERAS-0015 demonstrated "8-21-fold higher binding affinity to cyclophilin A relative to RMC-6236" and achieved "comparable to greater in vivo antitumor activity at doses which were approximately one-tenth to one-eighth of the dose." No disclosure was made regarding potential patent or trade secret exposure arising from these comparisons.

January 12-13, 2026: Updated Comparisons and the $258.8 Million Offering

Erasca filed a Form 8-K presentation containing multiple slides comparing ERAS-0015 to RMC-6236. The following day, management again presented at J.P. Morgan, reinforcing the "1/10th of the dose" narrative. As alleged in the securities action, these statements coincided with a common stock offering that closed on January 23, 2026, raising approximately $258.8 million in gross proceeds.

Chronology of Material Events

January 14, 2025: Management first publicly compared ERAS-0015 to RMC-6236, claiming "no patentability roadblocks identified to date"

Management first publicly compared ERAS-0015 to RMC-6236, claiming "no patentability roadblocks identified to date" March 20, 2025: 2024 10-K filed with extensive head-to-head preclinical comparisons and no IP risk disclosure

2024 10-K filed with extensive head-to-head preclinical comparisons and no IP risk disclosure January 12, 2026: Form 8-K presentation with six slides directly benchmarking ERAS-0015 against RMC-6236

Form 8-K presentation with six slides directly benchmarking ERAS-0015 against RMC-6236 January 23, 2026: $258.8 million stock offering closed at allegedly inflated prices

$258.8 million stock offering closed at allegedly inflated prices March 12, 2026: 2025 10-K repeated identical comparisons and reported "no dose-limiting toxicities"

2025 10-K repeated identical comparisons and reported "no dose-limiting toxicities" April 27, 2026: Two Form 8-K filings disclosed RevMed's patent infringement letter, a Grade 5 patient death, and admitted cross-study comparisons were "inherently limited"

April 27, 2026: Two Disclosures in a Single Day Erased Over Half the Stock's Value

Before market open, Erasca disclosed RevMed's letter alleging patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation. Shares fell from $21.49 to $19.15. After market close, a second 8-K revealed a patient death classified as Grade 5 and conceded that prior comparisons were not based on head-to-head clinical trials. Shares opened the next morning at $10.51 and closed at $9.90.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The sequence of events in this case raises important questions about whether investors were given accurate information at critical junctures during the Class Period." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your claim before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by August 10, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ERAS Lawsuit

Q: When did Erasca allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from January 14, 2025 to April 26, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through two corrective disclosures on April 27, 2026, causing a combined stock decline of approximately 53.9%.

Q: What specific misstatements does the ERAS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Erasca made materially false or misleading statements regarding ERAS-0015's preclinical superiority over RMC-6236, including claims of 8-21-fold higher binding affinity and comparable efficacy at 1/10th the dose, while concealing patent infringement risk and the limitations of cross-study comparisons.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my ERAS shares? A: Yes, you may still be eligible. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.