Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Verra Mobility Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 4, 2026 - VRRM

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional investors holding positions in Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) during the period from February 24, 2026 through May 26, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or ☎(212) 363-7500.

VRRM shares lost $9.23 per share in a single session, falling from $13.08 to $3.85, a decline of approximately 71%. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 4, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, mutual funds, endowments, and registered investment advisors that held VRRM positions during the Class Period should assess whether fiduciary obligations require evaluation of recovery options. The magnitude of the per-share decline raises questions about portfolio-level impact for institutions that maintained positions based on the Company's repeated assurances about customer relationship stability and full-year 2026 financial guidance.

The lawsuit contends that management disseminated materially misleading statements about the durability of Verra's Commercial Services segment and its relationships with major rent-a-car customers, while concealing material risks to a contract representing over 10% of total revenue.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Institutional holders owe duties of prudence and loyalty to their beneficiaries. When a portfolio company's stock suffers a 71% decline allegedly caused by concealed information, fiduciaries should consider whether pursuing available legal remedies is consistent with those obligations.

Institutions with the largest documented losses are best positioned to seek lead plaintiff appointment and direct case strategy

Lead plaintiff appointment carries no additional financial obligation; counsel fees are contingent on recovery

Serving as lead plaintiff provides direct oversight of settlement negotiations and litigation decisions

Fiduciaries that fail to evaluate recovery options may face questions from beneficiaries about why available remedies were not pursued

Portfolio managers can assess losses using brokerage records showing VRRM purchases between February 24, 2026 and May 26, 2026

The PSLRA favors institutional lead plaintiffs with substantial holdings and losses

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The alleged fraud period coincided with a time when management was actively promoting Verra at investor conferences, including the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference and the JPMorgan Industrial Conference. As alleged in the action, these presentations painted an optimistic picture of Commercial Services growth and customer renewal prospects that did not reflect the true risk to the Avis Budget Group relationship. Institutions that increased VRRM positions based on these presentations may have suffered amplified losses.

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Case Summary

The securities action alleges that between February 24, 2026 and May 26, 2026, Verra Mobility and certain officers made materially false and misleading statements concerning the stability of Verra's relationship with Avis Budget Group, the likelihood of contract renewal, and the achievability of 2026 financial guidance. When the Company disclosed on May 26, 2026 that it had received a termination notice from Avis, the stock collapsed and the Company slashed its revenue outlook by approximately $35 million at the midpoint.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation ensures vigorous prosecution of claims on behalf of the entire class, and in the Verra Mobility matter, the scale of alleged losses underscores the importance of institutional engagement in the lead plaintiff process." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on August 4, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VRRM Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the VRRM investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased VRRM stock or securities between February 24, 2026 and May 26, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How much did VRRM stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 71%, a decline of $9.23 per share, after the Company disclosed a termination notice from Avis Budget Group and lowered its 2026 full-year financial outlook. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of investor's country of residence.