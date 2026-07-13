ZTS Shareholder Alert: July 27, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Zoetis Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP highlights the contrast between Zoetis Inc.'s (NYSE: ZTS) promises to investors and the reality that emerged across four corrective disclosures. Shareholders who purchased ZTS securities between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026 and suffered losses may be entitled to compensation. Find out if you can recover your investment losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Zoetis shares fell $23.91 following the disclosure of intensified competition and slowing growth, a 21.5% single-day decline. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 27, 2026.

The Promise

Throughout the Class Period, Zoetis projected confidence across its Companion Animal portfolio, the lawsuit contends. The Company characterized Librela as "the best launch ever in animal health" with "significant value continuing." Management projected the dermatology total addressable market would reach $2.5 billion by 2028 at an 11% compound annual growth rate. Simparica Trio was described as "the trusted first choice for veterinarians and pet owners alike," and management claimed the franchise was gaining patient share even as competitors entered the market.

The Reality

By Q1 2026, every pillar of this growth narrative had fractured, the complaint alleges:

Librela : Veterinarian adoption weakened sharply following the FDA's December 2024 "Dear Veterinarian" letter citing seizures, paresis, and deaths in treated dogs. Growth deteriorated significantly by Q1 2026

: Veterinarian adoption weakened sharply following the FDA's December 2024 "Dear Veterinarian" letter citing seizures, paresis, and deaths in treated dogs. Growth deteriorated significantly by Q1 2026 Simparica Trio : Lost meaningful market share to Elanco's lower-priced Credelio Quattro, which offered broader tapeworm coverage Trio lacked

: Lost meaningful market share to Elanco's lower-priced Credelio Quattro, which offered broader tapeworm coverage Trio lacked Apoquel / Cytopoint : Suffered substantial share losses to Elanco's Zenrelia, marketed as comparable or superior at a lower price point

: Suffered substantial share losses to Elanco's Zenrelia, marketed as comparable or superior at a lower price point Patient Volume : Management admitted "declining patient volume in the clinic" was amplifying share losses

: Management admitted "declining patient volume in the clinic" was amplifying share losses Price Sensitivity: The Company conceded that "price has played a larger role in the decision process," contradicting prior assertions of brand loyalty insulating the portfolio



The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual

Metric What Zoetis Told Investors What Actually Happened Librela trajectory "Most successful launch in our history" Growth deteriorated significantly; vets became cautious after FDA safety warnings Simparica Trio share "Continuing to gain share" with 40% puppy penetration Significant market share loss to lower-priced competitor Dermatology franchise "Durable" portfolio with "minimal patient share impact" from competition Substantial share losses; admitted "derm market with declining patient volume" Guidance Raised full-year guidance August 2025 Sharply reduced guidance May 2026 Competitive impact "Very limited impact" from new entrants Admitted competition "intensified across key pet care categories"

Speak with an attorney about whether you qualify for recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The gap between what Zoetis projected and what materialized raises serious questions about what management knew and when they knew it," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The action contends that while management publicly projected durable growth, leadership knew or recklessly disregarded that safety concerns, competitive losses, and declining veterinarian confidence were already eroding the foundations of every projection they made to the investing public.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: July 27, 2026

Act now to protect your rights in the Zoetis securities action or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ZTS Lawsuit

Q: When did Zoetis allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from January 14, 2025 to May 6, 2026. During this period, the complaint alleges Zoetis made materially false or misleading statements about its Companion Animal product portfolio's competitive strength and growth sustainability. When the true state was revealed through four corrective disclosures, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did ZTS stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 21.5% on the final corrective disclosure alone, a decline of $23.91 per share on May 7, 2026.

Q: What do ZTS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my ZTS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.