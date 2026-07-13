Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Grail, Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 4, 2026 - GRAL

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased Grail stock between May 13, 2025, and February 19, 2026

Lost money on your GRAL investment

Submit your information to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

GRAL shares collapsed 50.55%, losing $51.32 per share in a single trading session after Grail disclosed the NHS-Galleri trial failed to achieve its primary endpoint. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 4, 2026.

What They Allegedly Knew

The securities action contends that Grail's leadership possessed internal data from the NHS-Galleri prevalent screening round that should have signaled the three-year trial design was insufficient to demonstrate a statistically significant reduction in Stage III and IV cancers. Rather than disclose these adverse trendlines, defendants allegedly framed the withholding of detailed first-round data as protecting "the integrity of the trial" and "the interest of the participants." The lawsuit maintains this rationale masked a more troubling reality: the numbers were not tracking toward the primary endpoint.

The Red Flags That Emerged

The complaint chronicles a series of alleged warning signs that preceded the February 2026 revelation:

After reviewing first-round screening data internally, defendants shared only selective metrics (higher PPV, consistent specificity) while refusing to disclose any data bearing on the primary endpoint of late-stage cancer reduction

Management acknowledged that first-round screening "detects many prevalent late-stage asymptomatic cancers" yet maintained that three years would be sufficient to demonstrate clinical utility

Defendants conceded that the NHS itself had previously found early results insufficiently compelling to justify a large-scale pilot, yet continued promoting the trial's design as adequate

On the August 2025 earnings call, the Company's Chief Scientific Officer confirmed the study "was set to be able to deliver a statistically significant result" while allegedly omitting internal evidence suggesting otherwise

Defendants promoted NHS-Galleri as a "great calling card" for global expansion even as they allegedly knew the timeline was inadequate





Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

The action alleges a stark divide between what defendants communicated publicly and what they understood privately. Publicly, management told investors that Galleri was "working in the real world" and that PATHFINDER 2 results gave them "a lot of confidence." Privately, the lawsuit contends, defendants had access to first-round data granular enough to assess whether the screening duration and follow-up period could plausibly yield the promised statistical reduction. When the endpoint finally failed in February 2026, management attributed the miss to "probably needing a longer follow-up time," an explanation the complaint alleges they had reason to know months earlier.

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

What Investors Were Not Told

The complaint charges that defendants' refusal to share detailed first-round results was not a neutral scientific decision but a strategic one. By limiting disclosure to favorable test-performance metrics while withholding data relevant to the primary endpoint, defendants allegedly maintained an artificially optimistic narrative that inflated GRAL shares throughout the Class Period.

Act now to protect your rights or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions for shareholders harmed by alleged corporate concealment. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by August 4, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GRAL Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the GRAL lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Grail made materially false or misleading statements regarding the likelihood that the NHS-Galleri trial would achieve its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in Stage III and IV cancers. When the trial's failure was disclosed on February 19, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did GRAL stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 50.55%, a decline of $51.32 per share, after the company disclosed that the primary endpoint of statistically significant Stage III-IV reduction was not observed. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do GRAL investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my GRAL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 4, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.