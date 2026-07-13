VERI Shareholder Alert: July 20, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Veritone, Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "In the third quarter, we executed at a high level, growing our core AI software revenue more than 200%." That was the promise Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) made to shareholders on November 6, 2025. Five months later, the Company told those same shareholders its Q3 2025 financial statements should no longer be relied upon.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses from Veritone's broken promises . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or ☎(212) 363-7500.

VERI shares lost $0.77 per share (29.5%) in a single session after the first corrective disclosure on March 27, 2026, and continued falling through additional revelations in April 2026. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 20, 2026.

The Promise

On October 14, 2025, Veritone issued preliminary Q3 2025 results projecting revenue between $28.5 million and $28.7 million, a 30.5% year-over-year increase. On November 6, 2025, the Company reported $29.1 million in revenue, exceeding even its own guidance. Management declared the Company was "remaining on track to reach profitability by the latter part of 2026" and highlighted "continued demand" for its software products. The narrative was one of accelerating momentum, landmark contract wins with ESPN and the NCAA, and a $40 million bookings pipeline that had doubled in two months.

The Reality

The complaint contends these results were built on accounting errors that inflated the numbers shareholders relied upon:

Promised: $29.1 million Q3 2025 revenue | Actual: Overstated by approximately $2.2 million (8% of quarterly revenue) due to an error in valuing consideration received for an on-premise software sale

$29.1 million Q3 2025 revenue | Overstated by approximately $2.2 million (8% of quarterly revenue) due to an error in valuing consideration received for an on-premise software sale Promised: Material weakness in internal controls "did not result in any identified material misstatements" | Actual: Multiple material misstatements requiring a full restatement of Q3 2025 financials

Material weakness in internal controls "did not result in any identified material misstatements" | Multiple material misstatements requiring a full restatement of Q3 2025 financials Promised: 32.4% year-over-year revenue growth | Actual: Growth figure was artificially inflated by misclassified revenue from transactions where the Company acted as agent, not principal

32.4% year-over-year revenue growth | Growth figure was artificially inflated by misclassified revenue from transactions where the Company acted as agent, not principal Promised: "On track to reach profitability by the latter part of 2026" | Actual: Net loss of $26.9 million in Q3 2025, up 23.6% year-over-year, with errors masking the true depth of losses

The Numbers: What the Gap Cost Investors

The lawsuit chronicles three corrective disclosures that progressively revealed the distance between promise and reality. On March 27, 2026, shares crashed 29.5% after Veritone disclosed it was "currently finalizing its accounting determination of certain revenue transactions under ASC 606," including a $13.0 million non-monetary transaction with an estimated standalone value as low as $0.4 million. On April 1, 2026, shares fell another 9.14% when a Form NT 10-K revealed potential revenue reductions of $1.5 million to $2.5 million for Q3 2025. On April 15, 2026, shares dropped 8.3% after Veritone formally declared its Q3 2025 financials unreliable.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. When Veritone told shareholders it was executing at a high level and on track for profitability, investors deserved to know the underlying revenue figures contained material errors," — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery in the Veritone securities action or call ☎(212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: July 20, 2026

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VERI Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the VERI lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Veritone made materially false or misleading statements regarding its revenue, internal controls, and financial results during the Class Period from October 14, 2025 through April 14, 2026. When the true state of its accounting was revealed through three corrective disclosures, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did VERI stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 29.5%, a decline of $0.77 per share, after the Company disclosed on March 26, 2026 that it was finalizing its accounting determination of certain revenue transactions under ASC 606. Additional declines of 9.14% and 8.3% followed subsequent disclosures in April 2026.

Q: What do VERI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my VERI shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of any recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.