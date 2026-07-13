Signage.com Launches AI Design Studio That Lets Businesses Preview Custom Signs Before They Buy

Philadelphia, PA, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signage.com, a Philadelphia-based signage company, is introducing an AI-powered Design Studio that helps business owners visualize custom signs before they buy, bringing a more modern online experience to a physical product category that has traditionally been difficult to purchase with confidence.

Signage.com AI-Powered Design Studio

Custom signage is not a simple off-the-shelf product. A business sign has to match the brand, fit the location, work with the right materials and lighting, and make the right impression in the real world. For owners, that can create uncertainty before they approve a quote or move into production.

Signage.com's Design Studio is built to reduce that uncertainty. With the Design Studio, a business owner can start by entering basic business details, uploading a logo or brand asset, and choosing the type of sign they are considering.

The tool generates visual sign concepts showing how different layouts, colors, materials, and sign styles could look before the project moves into quote review. Instead of starting with a blank form, buyers can begin the conversation with a visual direction.

The company is one of the first signage companies to integrate an AI-powered design tool directly into the online custom signage buying workflow. The goal is straightforward: make it easier for businesses to see what they are buying before they commit to a custom physical product.

"Buying a custom sign should not feel like guesswork," said Hassan Qureshi, CEO of Signage.com. "A sign is often one of the first physical expressions of a business brand. Our Design Studio helps owners see a direction before they commit, so they can move into quote review with more confidence."

Signage.com supports custom sign projects for storefronts, offices, restaurants, retail locations, medical practices, salons, gyms, professional service businesses, and other physical-location brands. Its management team brings more than 30 years of combined signage industry experience.

Owning Signage.com, the exact-match domain for the signage industry, gives the company a rare platform for its larger ambition: to become the online destination for businesses that want a clearer, faster, and more visual way to buy custom signs.



Every project still goes through expert review, quote confirmation, and production planning before final approval. The Design Studio improves the starting point by helping buyers enter that process with a clearer visual direction.

The AI-powered Design Studio is part of Signage.com's broader push to make custom signage more visual, practical, and accessible for modern business owners.

The Design Studio is available now at Signage.com Design Studio and is free to use as a starting point before requesting a custom sign quote.

About Signage.com

Signage.com helps businesses design and order custom signs online, including storefront signs, channel letters, monument signs, pylon signs, lobby signs, and other commercial signage. Based in Philadelphia, the company combines signage industry experience with its AI-powered Design Studio, an online buying workflow, and quote guidance to help business owners compare sign options before production.

Press Inquiries

Michael Santiago

mike [at] signage.com

https://signage.com

101 E Luzerne St Suite D

Philadelphia, PA 19124