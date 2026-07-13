Sienna Senior Living Named One of Canada's Best Companies by TIME and Statista for Second Consecutive Year

MARKHAM, Ontario, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. ("Sienna" or the "Company") is proud to announce it has been named one of Canada's Best Companies by TIME and Statista for the second consecutive year. The recognition places Sienna among Canada's top-performing organizations recognizing excellence in employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency.

Sienna is one of Canada's largest senior living providers, serving more than 13,000 seniors in 105 retirement living residences and long-term care communities across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. The Company is the only publicly traded senior living company in Canada offering the full continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and long-term care.

The recognition comes as Sienna continues to execute a multi-year growth strategy fueled by Canada's rapidly aging population. Over the past several years, the Company has expanded its platform, introduced signature programs focused on hospitality and care, and strengthened its ability to support resident happiness and wellbeing. This is especially important as the population of Canadians aged 85 and older is expected to triple over the next 40 years.

"At Sienna, we are driven by the belief that as human beings we love our parents and our children the most, and we have the privilege of caring for people's parents," said Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sienna Senior Living. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our 15,500 team members who bring our Purpose – Cultivating Happiness in Daily Life – to life every day."

Sienna's purpose-driven culture is supported by several industry-leading initiatives. Through SOAR (Sienna Ownership and Rewards), a first-of-its-kind employee ownership program in the senior living sector, team members receive company shares at service milestones, creating a direct connection between their contributions and Sienna's long-term growth. More than 10,000 team members have received shares since the launch of SOAR, ensuring they benefit from the success they have helped create.

That culture has helped place Sienna among the top 5 per cent of healthcare organizations globally for meaningful work, based on team member feedback, reinforcing the connection between purpose, culture, and performance.

In partnership with Ontario Tech University, Sienna recently established the Sienna Senior Living Research Centre for Happiness and Healthy Aging. The Centre will help generate evidence that informs public policy, advances care models, and improves the wellbeing of older adults across Canada.

Beyond its communities, Sienna extends its impact through the Sienna for Seniors Foundation, the Company's philanthropic arm, which supports charitable organizations and initiatives that improve the lives of seniors beyond its own communities.

TIME and Statista evaluated companies headquartered in Canada across three key dimensions: employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency. The ranking is based on an extensive analysis of workplace experience, business performance, and environmental, social, and governance indicators.

"Being evaluated on these factors reflects what matters most to our long-term success: a strong purpose-driven culture, exceptional resident experiences, engaged team members, disciplined growth, and delivering on our commitments to our valued stakeholders," said Mr. Jain. "When team members find meaning in their work and residents feel valued and supported, strong performance follows."

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX: SIA) is one of Canada's largest owners and operators of seniors living communities and the only publicly traded seniors living company in Canada offering the full continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and long-term care. Serving more than 13,000 seniors in 105 communities across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia, Sienna's approximately 15,500 team members are guided by its purpose of Cultivating Happiness in Daily Life. Through innovative care models, employee ownership, philanthropy, and research, Sienna is helping shape the future of aging in Canada. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

Media Contact:

Nadia Daniell-Colarossi

Sr. Director Communications

416-807-0590

Nadia.daniell-colarossi@siennaliving.ca