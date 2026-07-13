Token Security Named to Prestigious 2026 MES Midmarket 100 List

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Token Security , the intent-based identity security platform for Agentic AI, announced today that it has been recognized on the 2026 MES Midmarket 100 list by MES Computing, a brand of The Channel Company.

The annual MES Midmarket 100 honors technology vendors with deep knowledge of the unique IT needs of midmarket organizations, and that are committed to delivering future-focused products and services that support growth, innovation, and success for their midsize customers.

MES Computing defines midmarket organizations as those with an annual revenue of $50 million to $2 billion and/or 100 to 2,500 total supported users/seats. Vendors were selected for the MES Midmarket 100 for their go-to-market strategy, how they innovate to serve the midmarket better, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.

Token Security was recognized for helping midmarket organizations address one of the fastest-growing identity security challenges: governing AI agents and non-human identities that operate across cloud, SaaS, DevOps, enterprise applications, and automation environments.

“Midmarket organizations are adopting AI and automation quickly, but they often lack the resources to manage AI agents at scale and implement a governance process to secure them,” said Itamar Apelblat, CEO and co-founder of Token Security. “The Token Security platform uses an intent-based assessment of what AI agents and non-human identities are supposed to do and what access they actually have, to enforce least privilege. Being named to the MES Midmarket 100 validates our focus on helping midsize organizations adopt agentic AI securely while reducing operational burden.”

As organizations adopt agentic AI, autonomous systems are increasingly using service accounts, API keys, OAuth grants, cloud roles, MCP connections, SaaS integrations, and other non-human identities to access data and execute actions. For midmarket IT and security teams, the challenge is not only discovering these identities, but understanding whether their access and behavior align with their intended purpose.

Token Security addresses this challenge with an intent-based security model that discovers AI agents and non-human identities, maps ownership, permissions, behavior, dependencies, and access paths into a dynamic identity graph, and enforces least privilege and lifecycle governance so autonomous identities operate within defined boundaries. This enables midmarket organizations to move from visibility to control without infrastructure changes, long implementation cycles, or additional identity engineering resources.

“The Midmarket 100 highlights the technology vendors that genuinely understand, and actively champion, the distinct needs of midsize organizations,” said Samara Lynn, senior editor of MES Computing at The Channel Company. “Companies like Token Security are true partners, equipping midmarket IT teams to overcome their toughest security challenges so they can innovate and accelerate growth. We’re excited to watch how these vendors continue to evolve and strengthen the midmarket ecosystem.”

Token Security is designed for midmarket organizations that need fast time-to-value. The platform’s agentless SaaS architecture integrates directly with existing cloud, AI, identity, and DevOps systems, giving customers immediate visibility into AI agents and non-human identities. Within hours, customers can begin uncovering unknown accounts and access paths, allowing teams to identify ownership gaps and excessive privileges. With the Token Security platform, organizations can begin enforcing least-privilege access and lifecycle controls to continuously detect and correct drift.

Token Security also recently launched Enzo , an AI-native application builder that sits on top of the Token Security platform and enables security and identity teams to use natural language to build applications, workflows, dashboards, investigations, access reviews, and remediation logic from live identity context. Enzo helps midmarket teams operationalize identity security without relying on custom scripts, spreadsheets, engineering queues, or vendor roadmaps.

About Token Security

Token Security is the intent-based identity security platform for Agentic AI. Token accelerates the secure adoption of agentic AI by discovering AI agents across the enterprise, understanding their purpose and risk, and enforcing policies that govern their access and behavior. The platform provides continuous visibility, lifecycle management, and least-privilege enforcement to help organizations control autonomous AI agents and non-human identities operating across cloud, SaaS, DevOps, and enterprise environments, eliminating blind spots, reducing risk, and ensuring compliance at scale.

Token Security is backed by Notable Capital, Crosspoint Capital, and TLV Partners. To learn more: token.security.

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for Token Security

marc@mgpr.net

+1 617-877-7480

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1446f6c1-b1b3-4fc8-95f3-aabaedbf35a9