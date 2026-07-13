Exyn COO Ben Williams to Discuss the Future of Autonomous Robotics in Live Industry Interview: The Future of 3D Scanning is Autonomous

PHILADELPHIA, PA, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exyn Technologies (NASDAQ: EXYN), a leader in autonomous mapping and AI-powered navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments, today announced that Chief Operating Officer Ben Williams will participate in a live interview exploring the future of autonomous robotics, trust in AI, and the growing role of autonomy in industrial and defense applications.



Drawing on a career that spans military service, aerospace, entrepreneurship, and autonomous robotics, Williams will share his perspective on how autonomy has evolved from a promising technology into a mission-critical capability across industries ranging from mining and infrastructure to national security. The discussion will cover topics including:

What autonomy really means, and how it differs from automation and remote operation

Why many robotics companies struggle to move beyond laboratory demonstrations into real-world deployments

How organizations build trust in autonomous systems operating in complex, GPS-denied environments

The opportunities and ethical considerations surrounding autonomous technologies as they expand from industrial safety applications into defense

Before joining Exyn, Williams served as an officer in the U.S. Navy, held roles at Lockheed Martin, and founded a creator technology company that was successfully acquired. As COO of Exyn, he oversees operations for a company that has completed thousands of autonomous missions in underground mines, tunnels, industrial facilities, and other challenging environments where GPS, communications, and prior maps are unavailable.



“Autonomy is fundamentally changing how organizations operate in environments that are too dangerous, inaccessible, or complex for traditional robotic systems,” said Williams. “I'm looking forward to discussing what it takes to build autonomous systems that people can trust, and how those lessons are shaping the future of both industry and defense.”

The live interview is open to the public. Interested attendees can register here: https://streamyard.com/watch/SV79MJXc4ptC.

About Exyn Technologies

Exyn Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW) is a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments. Powered by ExynAI, the Company’s autonomy engine, Exyn enables high-accuracy 3D data capture across handheld, backpack, vehicle-mounted, aerial, and robotic deployments. Exyn serves customers across mining, construction, geospatial, infrastructure, industrial, and mission-critical environments. For more info, please visit, www.exyn.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the proposed Offering of the Company, the Company’s expectations regarding the completion of the Offering, the realization of any potential advantages, benefits and the impact of, and opportunities created by, the Offering, the ability of the Company to utilize the proceeds of the Offering in the manner intended, and the Company receiving all necessary approvals for the completion of the Offering, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof. The forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions which could change materially in the future. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Media Contact

Vanessa Varian

Exyn

vvarian@exyn.com

Investor Contact

Crescendo Communications, LLC

exyn@crescendo-ir.com

(212) 671-1020