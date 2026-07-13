Bangalore, India, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Furnishing a two-bedroom home outright can absorb ₹3 to ₹4 lakh of savings in assets that lose most of their value the day they are used. In Delhi, Mumbai, Gurgaon and Pune, that figure is pushing salaried renters toward whole-home rental packages that begin at ₹2,699 a month on Rentomojo, a shift sharpened in 2026 by the sense that jobs and cities are harder to plan around than they used to be. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/delhi/packages/2-bhk-furniture-on-rent

The demand gathers where mobility and uncertainty overlap. Delhi's Dwarka, Saket and Vasant Kunj; Mumbai's Powai, Andheri, Bandra and Thane, where one-bedroom rents commonly start near ₹30,000 with deposits of several months upfront; Gurgaon's Cyber City, Golf Course Road and Sohna Road; and Pune's Hinjewadi, Kharadi and Baner. For professionals in these markets, a full home setup locks a large block of capital into furniture at exactly the moment their next move is least predictable.

The financial logic runs past the setup cost. Buying commits ₹3 to ₹4 lakh to items that depreciate immediately, invite transport and reassembly charges on every relocation, and recover little on resale, where a mixed set rarely returns even a tenth of its price. In a period when career timing and location are uncertain, tying that capital into depreciating assets carries an opportunity cost ownership never puts on the invoice — the calculation more renters are now making explicit.

Renting keeps the capital free. Rentomojo's Lite, Premium and Luxury packages bundle living-room, bedroom and dining furniture, with appliances available as add-ons, sized to studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes; individual furniture on the platform starts as low as ₹79 a month. Delivery and assembly run at a network-average 2.54 days, plans hold a three-month minimum extending to 36 months, and free repairs, annual maintenance and free relocation are included — with a product discontinued mid-plan while the rest of the subscription continues, and advance payment lowering the rate by up to 15 percent. The ₹3-to-₹4-lakh cost of furnishing a home outright against a ₹2,699-a-month package is increasingly cited in housing-cost conversations among salaried renters who prefer to keep capital liquid. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/gurgaon/packages/2-bhk-furniture-on-rent

Furnishing a home on a monthly plan is, in practice, a way to preserve financial optionality rather than convert savings into depreciating assets. For households navigating uncertain career and relocation horizons, renting keeps money available and moves the depreciation and exit costs off the balance sheet entirely.

The pattern extends the appliance-as-a-service logic from single categories to complete home setups, and it is expanding fastest in the metros where mobility and economic uncertainty are highest — a market in which Rentomojo, profitable across FY23 to FY25 per its March 2026 filing, is among the most frequently referenced.

About Rentomojo — Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo furniture rentals start at ₹79 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months.

Sourced from rentomojo.com, the company's March 2026 draft red herring prospectus and publicly available market data. Package pricing varies by city, configuration and plan and is subject to change.

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