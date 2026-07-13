NNOX UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: March 31, 2025 through April 17, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

Nano-X shares fell 0.695 per share, or 24.39%,closing at2.155 on April 20, 2026, after the Company disclosed a 33.4 million quarterly net loss,a17.5 million impairment charge, and the necessity for a complete restructuring of its Korean manufacturing operations. The Court has set August 11, 2026, as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged Cash Burn Concealment

Throughout the Class Period, Nano-X's operating expenses and cash consumption were allegedly escalating at rates that management knew were unsustainable. The lawsuit asserts that while the Company publicly characterized its spending as disciplined and efficient, internal operations at its South Korean chip fabrication facility were consuming capital far in excess of what demand for Nano-X products justified. When asked directly about operating expense trends, management allegedly gave reassurances that "everything is in line" and characterized spending as "more of the same," without disclosing the growing gap between expenditures and actual commercial traction.

Rising Costs Behind the Curtain of Efficiency Claims

The action claims that Nano-X's quarterly financial disclosures painted a misleading picture of cost control:

Operating expenses were allegedly maintained at artificially stable reported levels through internal trade-offs, masking the true trajectory of cash consumption

The Company's self-owned Korean fabrication facility was carrying $45+ million in property and equipment against minimal product revenue

A $15 million registered direct offering in November 2025 was conducted while the Company's cash position was allegedly deteriorating due to undisclosed operational inefficiencies

The eventual $18.0 million in total restructuring charges revealed the scale of the cost misalignment that had allegedly been building throughout the Class Period

Net losses surged 137% year-over-year in Q4 2025, a trajectory the lawsuit contends was foreseeable given the known expense pressures

Management's repeated promises of "improved operational efficiency" allegedly obscured the reality that the manufacturing model itself was fundamentally mismatched to demand

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company repeatedly assures shareholders that operating expenses are under control while a $17.5 million impairment charge is building beneath the surface, serious questions arise about the adequacy of those disclosures." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Why Expense Trajectory Allegedly Matters to Investors

For a pre-revenue medical imaging company burning cash each quarter, the rate of operating expense growth is among the most material metrics investors use to evaluate sustainability. As alleged in the action, Nano-X's management had a duty under Item 303 of SEC Regulation S-K to disclose known trends or uncertainties reasonably likely to have a material unfavorable impact on the Company's financial results. The lawsuit contends that the accelerating disconnect between manufacturing costs and product demand was precisely such a trend, and that its concealment deprived shareholders of information essential to informed investment decisions.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the NNOX Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the NNOX investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased NNOX stock or securities between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did NNOX stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 24.39%, a decline of 33.4 million net loss, a $17.5 million impairment charge, and a restructuring plan for its Korean manufacturing facility. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the NNOX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Nano-X made materially false or misleading statements regarding the efficiency of its manufacturing operations, the alignment of production with demand, and the trajectory of operating expenses. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do NNOX investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my NNOX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171