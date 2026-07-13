The Destination Channel Wins Four Emmy Awards at the 2026 Pacific Southwest Emmy Awards

Los Angeles, CA, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Destination Channel, the Emmy-winning travel and lifestyle television network, announced four Emmy Award wins at the 2026 Pacific Southwest Emmy Awards, held on June 27 and presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) Pacific Southwest Chapter. The honors recognize excellence across the network's original programming, led by Staycation, whose Staycation Dubai episode earned the Emmy Award for Long-Form Lifestyle Series. The Emmy-winning production team includes Robert Parks-Valletta, Lane Cheek, Marvin Nuecklaus, Eric Lin, Kendall Kellaway III, Thomas Volker, Michael Capes, Daniel Kesner, Peter Zhang, and Alberto Anaya.



The network also received Emmy Awards recognizing Robert Parks-Valletta for Outstanding Program Host for Staycation Dubai, Marvin Nuecklaus for Outstanding Long-Form Content Editor for Staycation Cabo, and Evan Michael for Outstanding Performer/Narrator for This Is Golf.

The Destination Channel team celebrates four Emmy Award wins at the 2026 Pacific Southwest Emmy Awards, including Best Long-Form Lifestyle Series for Staycation Dubai.

Staycation is the flagship travel and lifestyle television series of The Destination Channel, taking viewers inside extraordinary vacation rentals, luxury homes, boutique hotels, and remarkable destinations through cinematic storytelling. The series explores the architecture, design, culture, and people behind each destination while showcasing some of the world's most distinctive places to stay. Since its debut, Staycation has expanded from destinations across the United States to international productions, beginning with its Emmy-winning Staycation Dubai episode.

The awards follow a year of continued growth for The Destination Channel, whose original programming includes luxury travel, vacation rentals, golf, food, weddings, sports, and destination storytelling. Together, these original productions connect audiences with extraordinary destinations, unforgettable experiences, and the people behind them through cinematic storytelling across broadcast television, streaming platforms, digital media, and social channels.

"These awards reflect the incredible work of our entire team, from our producers and editors to our hosts, partners, and collaborators," said Robert Parks-Valletta, founder of The Destination Channel and creator and executive producer of Staycation. "As The Destination Channel continues to grow, our focus remains on creating original travel and lifestyle programming that inspires audiences and showcases remarkable destinations and the people behind them."

The four Emmy Awards build on nine nominations received earlier this year and further establish The Destination Channel as a leading producer of premium travel and lifestyle television. As the network continues to expand its slate of original series and international productions, it remains committed to creating cinematic programming that inspires audiences to explore extraordinary destinations, remarkable people, and the stories behind them.

About The Destination Channel

Founded by Robert Parks-Valletta and Emmy Award-winning actor Darin Brooks, The Destination Channel is dedicated to redefining travel and leisure television. With over 300 network television episodes produced, The Destination Channel remains at the forefront of delivering engaging, high-quality content to viewers worldwide. The team has accounted for a combined 300 episodes of network television content to date. The Destination Channel's content expertise is complemented by a cross-platform approach to distribution, with its combined social media partner networks consisting of over 5+ million followers.

Press Inquiries

Ariadna Pozo

ari [at] thedestinationchannel.com

https://www.thedestinationchannel.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=atf11x5xlDE