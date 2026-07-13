MSFT UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Microsoft Corporation Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased MSFT stock between May 1, 2025, and January 28, 2026

Lost money on your Microsoft investment

Submit your information to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Microsoft shares traded above $550 during the Class Period as executives repeatedly touted Copilot as "best-in-class" with accelerating adoption. When concealed problems surfaced, investors who purchased at artificially inflated prices suffered significant losses. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 11, 2026.

What They Allegedly Knew Before Shareholders Did

The securities action alleges that while Microsoft's most senior officers were publicly celebrating record Copilot seat additions and claiming "best-in-class" AI capabilities, the Company's AI product suite was experiencing severe internal problems that were never disclosed to investors:

Brand positioning confusion across multiple Copilot versions with different features, names, and use cases left enterprise customers unable to distinguish products

Significant data siloing prevented Copilot from accessing enterprise information across platforms, undermining the "Work IQ" advantage executives publicly promoted

Computational capacity constraints limited Copilot's ability to deliver the agentic workflows and deep reasoning capabilities described at investor conferences

Organizational dysfunction between teams responsible for different Copilot products created interoperability failures that degraded the user experience

The circularity of multibillion-dollar arrangements with Open AI (250 billion Azure commitment) and Anthropic (30 billion compute commitment) masked concentration risk rather than demonstrating genuine market demand



The Red Flags That Emerged

The complaint chronicles a pattern where public statements grew increasingly aggressive even as internal problems allegedly intensified. In September 2025, management claimed "70% of the Fortune 500" used Copilot "in a pretty extensive way." By October 2025, that figure was revised upward to "90% of the Fortune 500." The action contends these adoption metrics obscured the reality that usage intensity, retention, and actual enterprise value delivery were falling short of what investors were led to believe.

Meanwhile, the Company announced plans to increase total AI capacity by 80% and roughly double its data center footprint over two years. The lawsuit maintains these massive capital commitments were presented as evidence of demand when they actually reflected supply-side build-out whose returns were far less certain than represented.

Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

As set forth in the complaint, each individual defendant occupied a position with direct visibility into Copilot's operational performance. The action alleges they were privy to proprietary information about usage metrics, customer feedback, product deficiencies, and competitive positioning that contradicted their optimistic public statements. Despite this alleged knowledge, they continued to describe Copilot's trajectory in superlative terms at earnings calls, investor conferences, and the Company's Annual Shareholders Meeting.

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now to protect your rights or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM — Levi & Korsinsky represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions for shareholders harmed by alleged corporate concealment. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by August 11, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MSFT Lawsuit

Q: When did Microsoft allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from May 1, 2025 to January 28, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures causing significant stock decline.

Q: What specific misstatements does the MSFT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Microsoft made materially false or misleading statements regarding the success, adoption, and performance of its Copilot AI products and the returns on its multibillion-dollar AI investments during the class period. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do MSFT investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my MSFT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

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