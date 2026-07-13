GTM DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (GTM) Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on ZoomInfo's Failure to Disclose Customer Migration to Consumption-Based Models and Weakening Downmarket Demand

GTM INVESTOR ALERT

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: November 3, 2025 through May 11, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

ZoomInfo shares fell 33%, losing $1.98 per share, after the Company revealed a sharp decline in its 2026 growth outlook and slashed full-year guidance. The Court has set August 24, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged Consumption-Model Migration ZoomInfo Downplayed

The lawsuit asserts that throughout the Class Period, management painted an overwhelmingly positive picture of ZoomInfo's business trajectory while while failing to disclose material adverse trends affecting its customer base. Customers were increasingly shifting from traditional seat-based subscription models toward consumption-based usage models, while some customers were also developing internal AI-driven go-to-market solutions that reduced their reliance on ZoomInfo’s platform.

As alleged, these shifts were already occurring during the Class Period and were not adequately disclosed to investors.

Downmarket Churn and the Retention Narrative

While management repeatedly highlighted improving net revenue retention and upmarket momentum, the action claims these positive signals masked deteriorating conditions in the downmarket segment. Specifically:

Downmarket customers were churning at accelerating rates as smaller companies adopted cheaper AI-native alternatives

The 90% NRR figure touted in Q3 2025 allegedly obscured segment-level weakness by blending strong upmarket retention with eroding downmarket performance

Customers shifting to consumption-based purchasing reduced predictable recurring revenue visibility

Internal AI tool development by customers threatened to displace ZoomInfo's seat-based value proposition permanently

The Company's Operations suite, while growing, represented only 15% of total business and could not offset legacy platform erosion at the pace management implied





Why the Consumption Shift Allegedly Matters to Investors

ZoomInfo built its business on predictable, seat-based annual subscriptions. As the lawsuit contends, the migration toward consumption-based models fundamentally altered the Company's revenue predictability and forward visibility. Management's repeated emphasis on AI opportunity and Operations suite growth allegedly served to redirect investor attention away from the structural erosion of the legacy business that still comprised the vast majority of revenue.

The complaint charges that by the time ZoomInfo announced Q1 2026 results on May 11, 2026, the accumulated impact of downmarket churn and consumption migration could no longer be concealed behind upmarket growth narratives. The resulting guidance cut confirmed what management allegedly knew for months: the legacy seat-based model was deteriorating faster than new products could compensate.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company's customer base is actively migrating away from its core pricing model, that shift represents a material trend that shareholders need to understand," -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP — Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until August 24, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GTM Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the GTM investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased GTM stock or securities between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did GTM stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 33%, a decline of $1.98 per share, after the Company disclosed a sharp decline in its 2026 growth outlook and lowered full-year financial guidance. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the GTM lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges ZoomInfo made materially false or misleading statements regarding the health of its legacy seat-based subscription business, customer retention trends, and the pace of customer migration to consumption-based models. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do GTM investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my GTM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171