Levi & Korsinsky Reminds BitGo Holdings, Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 7, 2026 - BTGO

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional investors holding positions in BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) during the period from January 22, 2025 through May 13, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

BTGO shares were offered to the public at 18.00 per share in the Company's January 2026 IPO, raising over187.58 million. Following corrective disclosures, shares declined to 7.67, and subsequently to 9.86 after a second disclosure event. The Court has set August 7, 2026, as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other institutional asset managers that acquired BTGO shares in or traceable to the January 2026 IPO, or that purchased BTGO securities on the open market during the Class Period, should evaluate whether fiduciary obligations require affirmative steps in response to the alleged losses. The action contends that BitGo's Offering Documents and subsequent public statements understated the vulnerability of the Company's revenue model to declining digital asset prices, and that management's repeated characterization of business fundamentals as "strong and resilient" effectively negated cautionary language about digital asset volatility.

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Institutional holders owe duties of prudence and loyalty to their beneficiaries. When a portfolio company is the subject of a securities fraud class action, fiduciaries should consider whether participation or leadership in the litigation serves the interests of fund participants.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Fiduciaries who held BTGO shares purchased at or near the 18.00 IPO price face among the largest per-share exposure, as corrective disclosures revealed a net loss of14.8 million for FY 2025 compared to $156.6 million in net income for FY 2024

Lead plaintiff appointment allows institutional investors to select counsel, oversee litigation strategy, and ensure the class recovery is maximized

Institutions that purchased shares traceable to the IPO may assert claims under both Securities Act Sections 11 and 15 and Exchange Act Sections 10(b) and 20(a)

Serving as lead plaintiff requires no out-of-pocket costs; counsel fees are contingent on recovery and subject to court approval

Institutional lead plaintiffs with the largest financial interest and adequate representation capabilities are favored under the PSLRA's selection framework

Failure to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities may itself raise questions under prudent investor standards

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The complaint chronicles two corrective disclosure events. The first, on March 26, 2026, revealed that BitGo's Digital Asset Sales margin had compressed from 0.47% to 0.21% and that the Company's Bitcoin treasury had driven a swing from 156.6 million in annual net income to a 14.8 million net loss. The second, on May 13, 2026, disclosed a quarterly net loss of $60.7 million. Institutional holders with concentrated positions experienced compounding portfolio harm across both events.

Case Summary

The securities action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, asserts that BitGo and certain officers made materially false and misleading statements about the Company's exposure to digital asset price declines, the sustainability of its revenue margins, and its post-IPO financial prospects.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation as lead plaintiffs helps ensure vigorous prosecution and maximizes recoveries for the entire class, including retail shareholders who may lack the resources to lead complex federal litigation." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BTGO Lawsuit

Q: When did BitGo allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from January 22, 2025 to May 13, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on March 26, 2026 and May 13, 2026, causing significant stock declines.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the BTGO lawsuit? A: The complaint names BitGo Holdings, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of investor's country of residence.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities class actions involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance fraud, dividend misrepresentation, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171