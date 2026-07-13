New Axipro study: EU companies hire seven people to build AI for every one hired to govern it

Hidd, BAHRAIN, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European companies are hiring roughly seven professionals to build AI systems for every one hired to govern them, according to a new study by compliance firm Axipro analyzing 3,519 AI-related job postings across eight EU countries.

AI Builders vs AI Governors per country. Source: Axipro.co

The gap is widest in the countries most confident in their technical talent. Sweden, home to one of Europe's strongest engineering cultures, posted sixteen builder roles for every governance role — the highest ratio measured. France followed at eleven to one. Ireland was the most balanced market at 3.5 to one, a figure the study attributes partly to US technology headquarters in Dublin importing governance discipline from global compliance programs.

The findings arrive at a pivotal regulatory moment. While the Digital Omnibus, approved by the Council on 29 June, delayed the AI Act's high-risk regime to December 2027, the Act's Article 50 transparency obligations still take effect on 2 August 2026, and penalties of up to €35 million or 7% of global turnover remain unchanged.

The study also found that fewer than three in ten governance postings mention the AI Act in the job description, suggesting that even where governance headcount exists, much of it is not directed at the law's specific requirements, such as conformity assessments and technical documentation.

"Surveys measure anxiety; job postings measure money," said Ali Hayat, CEO and Founder of Axipro. "98.5% of organizations tell researchers their AI governance staffing is inadequate, yet their hiring budgets are flowing to the side of the business that creates regulatory exposure, not the side that manages it. Given that a governance hire takes months to recruit and the better part of a year to build the documentation the Act demands, companies counting forward from today's deadlines should be counting backward instead."

Additional findings include:

Nearly half of all governance postings came from enterprises with more than 5,000 employees, while two-thirds came from financial services and IT consulting — sectors extending existing compliance functions.

Healthcare and government administration, which face some of the Act's most serious obligations, each posted only four governance roles across all eight countries during the study period.

Independent AI governance consultants in mature markets now command day rates of $800–$2,000, per the VerifyWise AI Governance Salary Report 2026, reflecting demand that grew 150% year over year.

The full study, including country-by-country data and methodology, is available at axipro.co/eu-ai-act-hiring-gap-study.

About Axipro

Axipro is a compliance and trust infrastructure firm headquartered in Bahrain with global operations. The firm has guided more than 250 enterprise clients through SOC 2, ISO 27001, ISO 42001, HIPAA, GDPR, and EU AI Act compliance with a 100% audit pass rate and under 6 weeks, and is a Drata Elite Partner. Get compliant today, starting at 4,500$ for SOC 2 and ISO 27001

Popularity of frameworks in Linkedin job postings. Source: Axipro.co

Press Inquiries

Pedro Moorcraft

pedro.moorcraft [at] axipro.co

https://axipro.co