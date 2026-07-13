MyExpatTaxes Launches New Tax Planning Service to Help Americans Abroad Reduce Future Tax Bills

Vienna, AUSTRIA, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyExpatTaxes, the trusted US tax filing software and service for Americans living abroad, today announced the launch of MyExpatPlanning, a new tax planning service designed to help US expats make informed financial decisions ahead of time rather than just focus on compliance.

My Expat Taxes New Tax Planning Service

MyExpatPlanning is built around a different philosophy, that the biggest tax savings often come from planning ahead rather than reacting at the end of the tax year.

The service combines digital tools with personalized tax planning that helps users model future tax outcomes, identify opportunities to reduce their tax burden, and understand the implications of major financial decisions in advance.

It is designed to support Americans abroad through life events such as relocating overseas, becoming self-employed, selling property, exercising stock options, investing internationally, planning for retirement, and managing cross-border finances.

In addition to personalized tax planning roadmaps and forecasting tools, MyExpatPlanning offers upgrades that give users direct access to experienced expat tax pros through written questions, with optional one-to-one consultations available for more complex situations.

"Many of the biggest tax mistakes we see happen months before a tax return is filed," said Nathalie Goldstein, CEO and co-founder at MyExpatTaxes. "Whether you're accepting a job overseas, selling investments, buying property, or planning retirement, planning ahead can have a significant positive impact on your future tax position."

Unlike most expat tax preparation services, which focus on reporting what has already happened, MyExpatPlanning is designed to help Americans abroad understand the tax consequences of future decisions while there is still time to act.

As increasing numbers of Americans choose to live and work overseas, MyExpatTaxes expects demand for proactive tax planning to continue growing, helping expats make better financial decisions against a complex IRS global backdrop.

Find out more at https://www.myexpattaxes.com/planning/

Tools and Calculators for Expat Tax Planning

About MyExpatTaxes

MyExpatTaxes is an intuitive tax software built for Americans living abroad. It simplifies US expat tax filing by automating complex forms, guiding users through credits and exclusions, and helping prevent double taxation. For more complex tax situations, users can also work with experienced Tax Professionals for personalized support and review.

Press Inquiries

MacKenzie Passegger

press [at] myexpattaxes.com

https://www.myexpattaxes.com/